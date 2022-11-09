The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 10, 2022

It's that time of the year when the transits seemingly come to our rescue. If we have been doubtful, we will overcome that doubt.

If we have lost faith in love, we will regain what we've lost, and if we ever thought for one moment that our love lives were in peril, we will come to know that we are not only responsible for what takes place, but it is up to us to direct our own love lives towards the highest ground.

We are responsible for our lives, and if we are to experience 'luck' it is because we created it.

We are under the guiding light of Venus trine Neptune, on this day, November 10, 2022. During this transit, we may feel very introspective.

This is an event that sets us up for deep thinking and profound discovery.

During Venus trine Neptune, we see our loved one as something most precious; a gift that we have been fortunate enough to receive.

We honor and cherish the person we are with because on some level, we realize that, in having someone there for us, we've been granted a great boon.

Today, we will reconsider our relationship. This love may not even be in peril, but it is certainly worth taking a look into for maintenance. All relationships need maintenance in one form or another.

Today, certain zodiac signs will discover that taking this deep look was a very good idea, and they will get the hint that if they want it to work out, this kind of attention to detail must remain a part of the maintenance schedule.

Today is a lucky day for love, for those who are not afraid to do that deep dive.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 10, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're not always one who feels comfortable while being analyzed by your partner, and this is due to the idea that you think you'll be 'discovered'.

You've always had your secrets and you feel very adamant about holding on to them. What you haven't realized and will come to understand today is that your partner doesn't need to know your secrets, Aries they merely want to know YOU.

This person believes in you all the way, and whatever dark secrets you hold they are not of interest to your person. Your person only wants to see you happy and in a relationship with them.

When you feel the influence of Venus trine Neptune, you'll feel it as acceptance of who you are, by the person you love.

You are lucky in love on this day because you've come to realize just how much your person loves you, and how they aren't here to force their way into everything you've hidden from them.

You have your reasons, Aries, and they are all legit.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Being that you're technically still in Scorpio season, you are also still feeling the power surge that comes with that. You have recently made yourself a promise, and it probably sounds something like, "It is my intention to live my life freely and happily with my love." Your love is someone who is only too eager to follow suit, and with the two of you intending on creating something beautiful and loving, you have no choice but to reach success.

This is where Venus trine Neptune comes in to assist you in your endeavors. Venus trine Neptune gives our brains a nudge in the right direction. We think of positivity because we can clearly visualize what a positive direction would do for us. Luck in love comes to you today as a firm resolution to stick it out, make it better, and live happily together as a couple.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Being in a relationship isn't ultimately your thing, but when you do find yourself in a romance, you go for it with all the gusto you have. You are now in a relationship, and you can't think of anything else. You know that you have a tendency to go dull after a while, simply because the routine of 'relating' seems to drag on you, but this time — this person is different, and they bring about different feelings in you all.

During Venus trine Neptune on November 10, you will finally feel 'at home' in this relationship, as if you've somehow come to terms with the idea that, "Yes, you too, can have a successful love life, Sagittarius."

In other words, you're game now, and, well, you want to be. You love this person and they love you, so why on earth would you want to blow it? You wouldn't, and that is what Venus trine Neptune implants into your head; the idea that it's OK to be in love. Nothing to fear.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.