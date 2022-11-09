The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 10, 2022

It's 'how many times can I put my foot in my mouth day, and while we may not have gotten the memo, prepare for some seriously dumb moves made on our part.

What's the problem here? The problem lies in the transit, which is Mercury square Saturn, and whenever we encounter a transit like this one, we can know one thing for sure: We are about to say the wrong thing, and that wrong thing is going to last a long, long time.

"Some mistakes are built to last" sang George Michael in his song, 'Freedom.' We will be making mistakes that are built to last during Mercury square Saturn, and that of course implies that what we do during this transit on this day, will have an everlasting effect.

Oh boy. We need to think things through before we dash on into any conversation today. What is said in jest will be taken as law; it's as if nobody has a sense of humor today.

Thinking we can get out of it by telling whomever we've offended so intensely that "it was just a joke, just a little, dumb joke..." Is just not going to work. Nobody gets our jokes today. Nobody gets anybody's joke today. It's a weird, humorless day where everyone in our lives seems to be taking everything way too seriously. And if our egos are fragile enough, we, too, will feel insulted and affronted by every little non-sequitur that occurs.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 10, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As someone who loves to make jokes, you really won't be feeling too welcome into anybody's circle today as it appears that no one in your life has a sense of humor anymore. Or, maybe it's just today, during Mercury square Saturn, that the folks in your life seem to have adopted a stoic attitude towards laughing, and honestly, the idea of not getting a joke bothers you deeply.

You feel like it's your duty to make the world chuckle; not laugh, not think, not change their lives because of what you've said, but just...chuckle. You are the bringer of sarcasm and silliness, and you definitely know how to craft a good, solid joke. But, no.

No one is into your brand of humor today, and they put up the stop sign when you try to make light of it all. OK, so they want heavy. They want dark, heavy, dull, dragging, humorless nothingness. So be it. Who are you to stop them from living their dream?

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You don't and you won't ever understand how a person could NOT get where you are coming from, especially when all you want to do is good. That's where you get caught up; you think 'good' is something that only occurs if you name it 'good' and this tends to override other people's idea of what good is.

So, on a day like today, during Mercury square Saturn, when you say "good," someone else says, "NO." Just like that. What you weren't expecting was to feel as angry as you do at the idea of being rejected for your goodness, of all things.

That's where your Leo side rises up; you don't like being discounted. You feel that you are right, that you have something good to contribute, and there they all are, not listening and not caring, either. If possible, refrain from turning on them. Stay good, Leo, and don't lie down with dogs.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It won't take you long to catch on to the vibe of the day and to spare yourself any further misery, you'll probably just stick to yourself and avoid the drama that is other people. Today, November 10, brings us Mercury square Saturn, which is notorious for destroying communication via 'stupid things that are said.'

Funny how a war can be started between people simply because one party doesn't 'like' what the other has said. It's as if everything is on the chopping block today. There is a zero-tolerance attitude that comes with everyone you run into today as if they're all trying to protect their ego-driven fantasy of dullness.

Yes, that's right: dullness. Nobody says anything of value but everyone is more than happy to donate to the vat of insipid nothingness that seems to go on and on, indefinitely. All you want is a friendly conversation, and all you'll get is a bunch of snobs who think humor is a thing of the past.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.