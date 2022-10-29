The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Be Single During Moon Trine Uranus On October 30, 2022

On October 30, 2022, there are three zodiac signs who want to be single when the Moon trines Uranus in Taurus.

There's a good reason why today brings out the crowd who enjoys and prefers the single life, and that's because we have the transit Moon trine Uranus, hovering about.

This astrological transit appeals to the rebels in the crowd, the folks that don't necessarily want to do things the way everyone else does.

The Moon trine Uranus is like a shout-out to the zodiac signs who play by their own rules, and are the least to be influenced by the opinions of others.

And so, if one decides that the single life is the life for them, then so be it. Don't try to challenge them, and do not suggest that being with a partner is the 'better way.'

You'll only be laughed at. The desired reaction of "Yeah, maybe you're right" won't happen.

Instead, you are the object of pity. For those of us who want to be single, we don't have time for the opinions of others, and those opinions are stagnant and unchanging. Yeah, duh, we get it, "nobody wants to be alone."

Not true. During Moon trine Uranus, many of us not only want to be alone, but we also want to live our lives according to our own rules, and if that means we have relationships when we want them, we do just that. If we want to stay alone for a while, we do just that, as well.

This transit isn't about compromise; it's about authenticity. We who prefer the single life know why we prefer it, and those reasons are non-negotiable.

The three zodiac signs who want to be single during the Moon trine Uranus on October 30, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Ah, the single life. It's what your zodiac sign loves and what you need. Love has always been a mystery to you, and during your endeavors to solve that mystery, you've found that it's best, in your case, to sample the goods and then walk on by.

That's not to sound cold; oh no. You are incredibly respectful of the people you engage with, but you are not someone who wishes to see the perfection of the temporary relationship turn into an unwanted burden.

Commitment is just that to you, too: a burden. You think of yourself as a free-wheeling player...in all the best ways. You are not here to hurt anyone, in fact, during Moon trine Uranus, you are all about pleasure.

You are more than happy to make someone else happy, just not all the time. You need your space, and you are mature enough to stick with what you know works.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've come to the conclusion that where you are concerned, the single life is really the only one you'd prefer. Life and experience have led you to this idea and you trust that your experiences were never lived in vain.

During Moon trine Uranus, you may have to explain this to someone, yet again, but you have a way with words and you might just be able to convince them that you're not some kind of childish runaway who runs away in fear from things like love, or commitment.

In truth, you want someone who feels the same as you do; they want love and tenderness but are not down with the idea of whipping out a contract that demands love and affection on a permanent basis.

That feels too prison-like to you, and you are only attracted to those who are broad-minded on the topic of being single versus being locked into a monogamous relationship.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As you reflect on the life you've lived so far, you might be flooded with regrets; you never wanted things to go 'this' far, as in, here you are today, deeply committed to this one person, and this one person isn't even someone you love anymore.

It's as if you took on the role of the perfect person and you did what society wanted you to do. And here you are today, feeling every ounce of the rebellion that Moon trine Uranus hints at. If you had your druthers, you'd be single and that's that.

You are not single, however, and now you have to deal with your feelings. This could unleash an entirely new life for you if you let it. If you listen to your heart, on this day, during Moon trine Uranus, you will find that the relationship you're presently in may be well on its way out the door.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.