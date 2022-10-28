The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 29, 2022

As Mercury enters Scorpio, we, too, should brace ourselves before entering into any conversation that may look...hostile.

This is not the day we get away with spouting our brilliant ideas.

In fact, it would be best to avoid any kind of situation where there are lots of people, all venting their opinions.

We may feel especially passionate during Mercury in Scorpio, and we may ignore all warning signs to shut up so that we can pursue those passions in earnest.

Alas, this day is not for the person who wishes to be heard. Or, taken seriously. Sure, you might get your voice heard, and you may even collect a fan or two along your way, but in the long run, nothing we do today is going to be remembered.

We need to make some executive decisions here: are we going to push and push until everyone cries, "Uncle!" Or, are we going to accept that this is not the day to secure our place in history?

Mercury in Scorpio inspires us to speak without thinking. We may feel like we are owed something today, or that we have the right to say whatever it is that we wish to say...and of course, we are right, but does that necessarily mean we should?

Is shouting "Fire" in a crowded theater our right, or is it something that would create a calamity? We can't just do things because we can. And if we do anyway, we have to know that there are consequences to our actions.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 29, 2022 include Aries, Leo, and Pisces.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have been practicing your own version of discretion, and so far, this really works for you. You don't feel repressed and you even feel relieved that something as obvious as 'withholding' an opinion can make your life a better place. And then there's today, with Mercury in Scorpio, and that shifts things around a bit.

As per your usual 'discreet' way of not getting involved, you'll find that, on this day, October 29, 'not' getting involved is nearly impossible. You want to be involved; you HAVE to, and whatever it is that draws you so intensely into this involvement, it's also going to blow the lid off of your 'discretion'.

Say goodbye to tactfulness, Aries, as you walk into Mercury in Scorpio with the intention of 'setting things straight' as if the cosmic forces would ever let you do such a thing. You'll end up arguing a point today that nobody has time to hear. Frustration is your middle name, on this day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You just can't hold it in, can you, Leo? You do not feel complete until everything in your system has been released, and on this day, during Mercury in Scorpio, you'll be letting it all go... on someone's head.

For some reason, you feel that you're a teacher, that the wisdom you've accrued over the span of your life is so top-notch that you get to 'teach' others when you feel the time is right.

Today puts you at odds with a friend, and well, you're just not having any of it. This person must see the error of their ways.

They must cope with the idea that they have somehow insulted you and now, it is on them to make it up to you. You won't even wait for them to understand any of this; you will simply tear them with words that are intended to hurt.

You call it 'tough love' while the rest of the world calls it unabashed cruelty.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What makes today feel so rough for you, Pisces, is that you feel very alone on this day. You are noticing that everyone and their mother seems to be on edge, and in a way that intimidates you, makes you back off.

You want to let loose on something you find to be unjust, but with Mercury in Scorpio in the sky, it seems that everyone beats you to the punch on this one.

The world is having an argument and at this point, during this day, you feel that you don't have enough to say or prove to make any of it right.

So, you back out, and that means you also end up not having so much of what you wanted and planned for, on this day. You resent the people around you as it seems they just can't stop.

You are over all the fighting, and you can't find a short enough path to bedtime; anything to get this day over with!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.