The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 31, 2022

Not everyone is 'good to go' when the Moon enters Aquarius, as this is the constellation that tends to influence us in ways we may not want to look at.

On this day, October 31, 2022, aka Halloween in the US, many of us may find that we're feeling testy, on edge, and perhaps not really in the mood for fun, wacky behavior, dressing up in costumes, or simply doing more than being by ourselves.

Today feels like pressure; we may feel like we 'need' to do something that we're simply not up for.

Ordinarily, the Moon in Aquarius could be a very positive and inspiring transit. That's all well and good until it becomes an obligation, and that's about what's going to happen today.

Certain zodiac signs in astrology will feel pressured to act as if they are inspired.

This means that there will be many people out there who simply do not want to go with the flow of the day, and who aren't up for the antics of Halloween. These folks don't want the spotlight shining down on them, pressuring them to be someone they're not.

They just want peace, and that's not on the menu for today.

And so, for those of us who are simply not social butterflies for those of us who aren't up for acting according to expectations, etc., this day will be hard to get through.

It could be a good day to put on some of those noise-canceling headphones, though, to block out the sounds of those who live up to the expectations of the mob and act as though individuality is a crime.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 31, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If it were any other day, you'd just laugh it off, but on this day, which is also Halloween, you feel like you're supposed to be someone that you're not, simply because others make you feel this way.

It's unnerving and you're not in the mood. Not being in the mood makes you feel old as if your glory days are now behind you and all that's left is the dregs of today.

It's all a mood and it's exacerbated by the Aquarius Moon, which takes your zodiac sign, Gemini, and puts it through the wringer. All you want is to be left alone.

You aren't going to sulk or think dark thoughts, no. You simply want to be YOU today, not some costumed 'concept' and you don't want to attend all the 'fun' things that everyone else is attending. You just want to be left alone, and in demanding this, you'll be looked at as if you are anti-social. Your mantra today is, "Can't wait for tomorrow."

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's the end of October and here we are, square in the middle of Scorpio season and you are feeling unsure and unsteady. The idea that November is only a day away, and for some reason, that month always makes you reflect on what you've done this year, and was it any good?

Today's transit, Moon in Aquarius brings you introspection and a desire to be alone.

Aquarius energy is uplifting and a bit daring, even and it's just not working for you today.

You feel pressured to have fun, enjoy life, 'walk the walk', and yet, every time you explain to someone that you'd 'rather not' you get met with looks that seem to be judging you.

This inspires you even less, and you know that if you could only get some alone time, you'll be fine. You will manage to find that time today, so consider it an escape plan.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You would think that Halloween would be the perfect time for a Scorpio, and yet, all you can muster up today is the idea of how to tell your friends that you're not interested.

You aren't up for dressing up, nor are you into the whole spooky spirit.

You're just bored, and while Moon in Aquarius is anything but boring, you're just not into what other people are into today, and if they keep on pressuring you, you feel like you're going to burst.

You feel just fine today; you're strong, thoughtful, and creative, you're just not feeling social, that's all. Today is one of those days where your asocial attitude seems to bug everyone around you as if they have a say in how you should feel on any given day.

You feel annoyed by people today, and while it doesn't prevent you from getting things done, you aren't up for any activity that has people involved in it. At least you know your parameters, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.