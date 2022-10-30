The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Over An Ex During The Moon Sextile Jupiter On October 31, 2022

Three zodiac signs get over an ex during the Moon sextile Jupiter on October 31, 2022.

Ah, what a nice idea, and how timely for three zodiac signs to get over an ex on October 31, 2022, the very last day of October.

It's as if the universe just decided to wrap things up for us so that we can start to move on and get ready for the cuffing season during the Winter and the new year ahead.

Today we're looking at the grand healer transit of 'em all: Moon sextile Jupiter. And with this astrology transit on our side, we can rest assured that our hearts will finally be given a reprieve from heartache.

We're walking into a whole mess of holidays, which means a whole lot of emotions, pretenses, expectations, and memories will come up.

This is not the season where anyone wants to be burdened down with thoughts of heartbreak; nothing spoils the fun like being the one person in the crowd who simply cannot have a good time.

In fact, we refuse to.

Heartbreak takes the joy out of everything until it finally passes, and once it does, as it will today, it all snaps back into working order. We, humans, are pretty amazing with our resilience. We do survive.

The Moon sextile Jupiter lets us see the big picture, in fact, that's what almost all do to expand our vision so that we can entertain the idea of success, failure, good, bad...all of it.

We see the 'big' picture, not just what's in front of our faces today, or in some cases, what's in our hearts today, which may contain only heartache and pain.

The Moon sextile Jupiter sets us free from this burden by giving us a chance to believe that there's more to life than just feeling broken. We can say goodbye to the ex once and for all.

The three zodiac signs who finally get over an ex during the Moon sextile Jupiter on October 31, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Well, it's about time. At least, that's how you feel about the heartache that's apparently finally left you. You worked it out, Aries. You found that you were unnecessarily burdened by this gut feeling of heartbreak and emotional pain, and after a while, holding on to it just didn't make sense.

During the Moon sextile Jupiter you'll see this as part of a victory; one that you created for yourself.

You have no intention of moving into November while holding on to some memory of some person who broke your heart.

You got yourself to that 'click' moment where suddenly, the person who hurt you no longer seems to be worth your time, so why bother hanging on to them another moment? You feel like you've already wasted enough time on them, and that it's now 'officially' time to move on. Good for you, strong Aries.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Closure comes to you on this very last day of October, and it couldn't be more appropriate or right. This is something you've needed and thanks to the influential powers of the Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll be able to free yourself from the snares of memory and heartache.

Your moment is here, and you will grab it. Seize the day, as they say.

You have held on to this pain for just so long. What broke the camel's back was when you noticed that you started to identify with this heartache, as if the heartache WAS you.

When people in your life started to make exceptions for you, or when they would ask you questions about your ex that's what did it.

When other people started to notice that you were no longer you, that's what did the trick. That's what kickstarted the healing process and today is when it all starts to make sense.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You will be working closely with the Moon sextile Jupiter today, as you make the executive decision to rid yourself of the heartache that's plagued you for what feels like years.

You do not know why you've held on for so long, but you've always known that letting go would have to be an organic act; something that came naturally and couldn't be forced.

Today is that day. It's time to let go and release yourself from the prison you put yourself in.

Oh sure, the person who hurt you has played a major role in this imprisonment, but it is you who made it so much worse, simply because you just couldn't let go.

Today, during the Moon sextile Jupiter, holding on will be impossible. Jupiter is about freedom and independence, and for a Capricorn, it's like being handed the keys to your own prison cell.

You are free now, Capricorn. No looking back.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.