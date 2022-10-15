The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships The Week Of October 17 - October 23, 2022

As the cosmos continue to swirl the week ahead brings changes that encourage you to accept things as they are instead of continuing to wish for them to be different.

Juno turns direct in Pisces helping you reflect on the status of your committed relationship just as Saturn direct in Aquarius helps you see a way out of the situation that you are in.

These two work together to allow you to formulate a plan to not just leave but to rebuild your life post-break-up.

Sun and Venus, planets that rule actions and your heart, move into intense Scorpio.

Scorpio either feels it or it does not, it runs hot, or it is cold, there is no in-between.

In the stages of ending a relationship, there is often an in-between phase of knowing you are not in love yet and also still being able to feel grateful for someone and seeing their good qualities as well.

This can lead to confusion instead of clarity.

But to be able to make the changes that you are seeking you need to be able to see things as they are, which is where the acceptance this week comes in.

Once you are able to accept everything and everyone for what they and it is, you are finally in the position to do something about it.

Just because a relationship does not work out does not mean that the fault has to lie with either of you, it only means that it did not grow in the direction that you had hoped.

This week's acceptance of that brings forth the ability to make tough decisions so that you can create space for what will.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end their relationships during the week of October 17 - October 23, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The First Quarter Moon in your sign this week brings to light all the feelings that you have been ignoring. This phase of the Moon is about moving forward despite any doubts or fears that you may have had. It is time to worry less about what will happen if you end your relationship and more about what happens to you if you do not.

In this current phase of life, truth is everything to you. You are embodying it and speaking it like never before which means that if you ignore this part of you and stay in your relationship for convenience's sake then you are not really honoring yourself.

As much as it can be challenging to change relationship dynamics and start a whole new phase of your life, at this moment not doing it will ultimately cost you yourself. Use this as an opportunity to be able to let go of all the reasons why you think it would be easier to stay and instead let yourself understand the path of least resistance is often the path of least fulfillment. The best moments in life will require you to move ahead on a path that seems riddled with challenges.

At this moment though it is far better to choose yourself and have faith that things will work out than to think that an easy way even exists at this point. It all comes down to what you are willing to sacrifice, make sure that in the process it is not yourself or your truth that you choose.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus is in your zodiac sign still at odds with Saturn in Aquarius. This is the finale of a storyline that began last year. However, this week with Venus and the Sun moving into Scorpio it is going to become impossible to not take action. Uranus is known as the great awakener.

It gives you the truth that you need not want and with Scorpio energy bringing awareness to your romantic life it is time to accept things as they are. Just because you may have wanted to have a particular relationship does not mean that you would be able to.

Instead, it is about accepting things as they are and trusting your own deep feelings. You know that things have been off for some time and while you may have tried different things to make it better at times, ultimately you are seeing now that nothing really has.

True change occurs within the deepest parts of yourself and your relationship. If these changes do not last, it is because it is not really authentic behavior and you are not responsible for making your partner do or not do something.

Accept things as they are this week and understand that you are being guided to take action to follow your heart and your truth. Yes, it may mean that you have to reinvent certain parts of yourself, but it also means that you are also finally choosing happiness.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have been rethinking a certain committed relationship recently and this week the truth finally comes out. There has been a great deal of work that you have done in this area of your life since earlier in the year. However now it seems that the relationship you have committed to just is not actually manifesting into what you genuinely want or need.

Instead of looking for all the ways that you could change things or make things better, essentially taking on the dead weight of the relationship onto yourself, look for honoring what your true needs are.

Juno, the asteroid that governs marriage and commitment, turns direct in Pisces this week. Pisces governs your romantic energy which means that the truth is finally coming out or reaching the point that it can no longer be denied.

Sometimes you want something to work so much you believe that you can make it come to fruition. But this is not the way that love works and for you this week it is time to call things as they are instead of just hoping that they will eventually change.

At a certain point, there is no more work to be done, no more new things to be tried, instead, it is about simply accepting things as they are and trusting that something better is waiting for you.

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn has been moving through your sign since 2020 and this week it wraps up its last retrograde in your sign until 2050 making this a momentous time in your romantic life.

As much healing as you have been doing, you have still been limiting the way in which you live or in what you receive from others. This week as Saturn finally turns direct after being retrograde since the beginning of June, it is time for you to accept your thoughts and feelings as truth.

It is not always about how to twist a certain situation in order to make it work or more viable but in realizing that it is not working for a reason. Besides governing lessons, Saturn also rules restrictions. If you have been feeling like you just are not aligned with your current relationship but could not see a way out, this is the time when all of those changes.

Once Saturn turns direct, you will be able to see the path forward in a way different than you have before allowing you to actually feel more hopeful about the direction that you are taking your life in.

Hope in love means that you trust yourself even if it does not make logical sense. As you trust yourself more deeply you also allow yourself to act rather than feel powerless. This is the week when everything changes, make sure you are ready to as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.