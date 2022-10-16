The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, October 16, 2022

Yesterday the Moon moved into Cancer prompting a period of rest, yet today you are being urged to make sure that you are embracing all of your feelings.

To be able to know what choice to make or direction to move into it is essential to be able to know how you truly feel.

Logic will only be able to get you so far, especially on the path that you are hoping to travel.

Today the Cancer Moon forms a climax with Mercury in Libra making you truly feel all of your emotions about yourself, your life, and the truth that guides you forward.

The Moon rules your emotional self and is at home within Cancer which connects you more deeply to this sensitive and vulnerable part of yourself.

Yet, Mercury is the planet of the mind, the one that governs how you think and how you speak.

In Libra it is concerned with finding balance and making sense of the friction between what your heart feels and the truth that your mind believes.

Oftentimes in the space of the Moon and Mercury, it creates a tension point between your head and your heart.

It is important to be mindful of how these two interact and the relationship that they form together.

If they are at odds, then it makes any sort of movement forward or even confidence impossible yet knowing which to trust can often prove difficult.

It is not uncommon to embrace a constant state of busyness to avoid actually feeling everything.

The Cancer Moon has already slowed you down yesterday which will continue throughout today meaning that you will have no choice but to finally feel everything.

This is actually of great benefit to you as you will have a chance to check in with your emotional self and to see where you are at with the choices you have made and are considering taking.

Towards the end of the month, the Solar Eclipse New Moon will take place along with Saturn and Juno both turning direct.

Eclipses, especially solar eclipses bring about external changes while Saturn turning direct removes any restrictions or blocks that you have felt towards manifesting your dreams.

Juno is the asteroid that governs marriage along with any sort of contract, including home purchases and job offers.

With so many sets to change in the coming weeks, it is important to check in with your heart and find that Librarian balance between both.

Ideally, you are your strongest when both parts of you are on the same page so that you can logically think of the steps that you need to take to follow your heart.

Your feelings are never random and while they may not always lead you in the direction that you had anticipated they would, they do always lead you to where you are meant to be.

You just need to slow down long enough to hear your heart, which is what today is all about.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Sunday, October 16, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Cancer Moon highlights themes around your home and family today while Mercury in Libra calls attention to your romantic relationships. Your ruling planet Mars is in Gemini until March of next year which is helping you to communicate what you genuinely want and need from those in your life.

You are currently within a space in your life that has had you reflecting and examining your romantic relationship and who you share your home with. Likely, this may not be the same nor is it actually what you want. But to be able to have it means that you have to start speaking up, especially on the hard things. Today you will be able to tune into your own truth, which will be important as you start to navigate the changes ahead.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today is the first day since Mars in Gemini and Neptune in Pisces began to wane. This aspect marked the difference between where you lay your head down and where your heart feels at home. It likely created its own war between your head and your heart or even just between your obligations and your own desires.

But now as this energy begins to recede and you are left in the wake of your feelings, the Cancer Moon intervenes to have you reflect on how intimacy plays a part in all of this. Whether it is physical, emotional, or even mental intimacy, you are being guided to not just discern where your truth truly is but what and to whom you feel most connected. As you do and allow yourself to trust in these feelings, the path forward will become clear.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mercury is currently in your sign helping you to be a wordsmith. Mercury is the planet that governs what you think as well as the conversations that you have with others. In Libra it has you reflect and incorporate your own beliefs and desires with those around you. Today though with the influence of Cancer it is asking you to make sure that the feelings you are taking action on are those which are genuinely yours and not those that others would prefer.

This brings awareness to how much you design your own life versus how much you make choices or decisions according to what others would prefer or want. It is time to take back your own life and make sure that everything you are doing is truly yours. Today you will have the chance to communicate your own truth regardless of how others react to it.

