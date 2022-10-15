The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During Moon Square Mercury On October 16, 2022

Sometimes a person just falls out of love. This causes pain and heartache to whomever the 'other' is, and yet, it can't be helped. We, humans, are just fickle that way.

We fall in love, we fall out of love. That's life in the big city. You win some, you lose some. And during Moon square Mercury, there's a good chance you're going lose some, and that, of course, refers to your feelings of love for someone else.

Let's face it, not everything lasts forever, and the main reason it's such a tough call is that we 'want' it to last forever. We set ourselves up for disappointment by idealizing this idea of love.

If we fall in love, we're automatically supposed to think of this other person as the one we're going down in history with. And while this other person may be the right one for us at the time, we may not feel that way as time goes on. Familiarity breeds resentment, and with that comes the feeling of wanting to distance oneself from the 'family.'

During Moon square Mercury, on October 16, we are going to admit something huge to ourselves, something we never wanted to see: we are no longer in love with the person we once loved and adored. It happens.

Can we accept that it can happen to us, as well? True, it's easier to fall out of love with someone than it is to have someone fall out of love with us, but such is life. It happens, and it's going to happen today.

The three zodiac signs who fall out of love during the Moon square Mercury on October 16, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Well, it was nice while it lasted. Alas, your feelings for your partner have changed, and this isn't news. You've been steadily feeling a decline in passion for some time now, and that's somewhat of a deal breaker in your highly charged world of passion and intimacy.

The truth of the matter is that you're no longer turned on by your mate, and that's just not going to work for you. You've been wondering about how you're going to get through this, and how your partner is going to take it if you tell them that you're not really in love with them anymore.

Sure, you still love them, but you are not sure you can remain partnered with them any longer, as you have your needs and this person isn't fulfilling them. During Moon square Mercury, you will let your person know the truth of what you feel.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In your mind, this is just a passing phase, although, on some deep level you know you're kidding yourself, and this, of course, refers to how you are dead certain that you are no longer in love with the person you swore to love until the end of time. Rather than own the guilt of telling them that it's over, you hold on.

During Moon square Mercury, this idea of holding on to something that no longer makes you happy starts to unravel, right before your eyes. What happens on this day, October 16, 2022, during the Moon square Mercury transit, is that you will start acting out — unconsciously.

You want out, but you're afraid to speak up, and so the part of you that really has to get out of this will rise to the surface and create trouble. You are looking for an excuse, possibly a way to pass blame; you don't want to tell them that you are no longer in love with them, but your body language and gestures will do that for you.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today is the day when you master the art of passive-aggressive behavior, and how that's going to show up is by you treating the person you once loved, like trash. You just can't help yourself. You've fallen out of love and now, you feel like this person 'owes' you something, and so, rather than just talk it out with them, you give them the silent treatment — as if this is what they deserve.

In your mind, they betrayed you by not being good enough to love for a lifetime; you counted on them! You wanted them to remain perfect and there they went, being all human and all. During Moon square Mercury, you will know with certainty that you are no longer in love. Rather than own it, you'll make it their fault, and you'll prolong the pain, making them know that all of this is their doing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.