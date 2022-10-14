13 Captivating Characteristics Shared By The Most Successful People

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar — Written on Oct 14, 2022
Photo: GaudiLab / shutterstock.com
There are several routes to achievement, though I find it fascinating to see how similar the characteristics of successful individuals are.
If you want to be tremendously successful and live the life of your dreams, you should take your cues from those who have already done it. If you and another person have many characteristics in common, you may find that you both enjoy tremendous success.
Many people continue to live lives that are remarkable — even if they began rather unremarkable.
RELATED: 11 Little Habits Of The Strongest, Most Resilient People
Thirteen characteristics shared by the most enigmatic, successful people in the world:
1. They have a clear vision
Having a clear goal, vision, and purpose in life is an ongoing pursuit for those who have achieved success. They're self-aware enough to pursue their own goals.
It's impossible to get specific results when you have undefined wants and expectations. This feeling of purpose propels individuals to persevere until they realise their ambitions.
RELATED: How To Find A Career You Love — 5 Steps To Identifying Your Passions & Your Dream Job
2. They possess authentic confidence gained from real-life experience
They develop an unrivalled level of knowledge and skill in whatever they set their sights on, making them leaders in that area.
No task is beneath those who have achieved success, and all tasks ought to be done well. They strive for expertise and recognise that financial success is a byproduct of their contributions to the world.
RELATED: 7 Simple Ways To Boost Your Self-Confidence And Feel Better
3. They radiate positivity and tenacity
They are optimistic because they know that success is theirs, no matter what the outcome. Like a kid learning to walk, they know that the choice to take action is the first step. They also know that further adjustments should be made based on the results.
In spite of setbacks, they are able to keep going because of the optimistic outlook they maintain.
RELATED: 13 Little Things To Do Every Single Day To Manifest Happiness
4. They are highly adaptable
The common misperception about perseverance is that it entails stubbornly refusing to change direction.
Most individuals who have made it big in life didn't set out to accomplish the specific thing they ended up succeeding at, but rather adapted around successes that came up along the way.
For example: Steve Jobs started with computers, went into the animation, and really made his comeback with the iPod.
This seems reasonable given that the world is always evolving and their level of knowledge has increased significantly when they first began. If one's motivations for pursuing anything change, the successful person realises there is no purpose in continuing.
RELATED: 10 Things Happy (& Successful!) People Do Way Differently
5. They are masters of time management
Those at the top of their game are successful because they are masters of their time. You can only do this by fully using the time you have each day.
Extraordinary individuals understand the importance of time and the link between how they use their time and their energy. They "teach" individuals who interact with them to be punctual by mandating firm meeting beginning and ending hours.
RELATED: Dear Habitually Late People: You're Rude And Selfish — Period
6. They're clear communicators
Those who can successfully convey their ideas to others tend to succeed at their goals.
Intelligent communicators know that speaking English (or the national language) does not guarantee mutual comprehension. They are successful because they are aware of the impact of their words, know exactly what they want to accomplish, and are willing to change their approach if necessary.
They are pros at connecting with others and deciphering between words and the meanings others give them.
RELATED: 5 Powerful Ways To Make A Good Impression On Your Coworkers
7. They choose self-confidence
Extraordinary individuals are confident in their own abilities and feel that they deserve their achievements. They have the wisdom to know that a blunder does not define them.
In addition, they keep an eye out for any indicators of poor self-esteem and take action if necessary to maintain a healthy self-image at all times. They understand that one's level of self-esteem is a mental choice, and that it's in their best interest to choose to have a high level of self-esteem rather than a low one.
RELATED: How To Leverage Your Failures And Turn It Into Success
8. They take concrete steps toward goals
It's impossible to achieve success if you spend all your time contemplating what you should do.
People who achieve greatness are those who take action rather than only make plans. They are not the kind to sit about and wait for the stars to align before taking action.
They take calculated risks, learn from their mistakes, and adapt their behaviour appropriately. The words "would," "should," and "could" are often used by people who don't accomplish much in their life.
Those who succeed in getting what they want are usually too preoccupied with the next step of their plan to provide an explanation.
RELATED: How To Reach Your Goals When You're Anxious About The Future
9. They're life-long readers
Almost universally, successful individuals are avid readers.
Reading should be part of your daily routine if you believe that success leaves clues and that you can achieve success by adopting the mindset and habits of those who have already achieved it.
With more books available than I could ever hope to read in my lifetime, I've realised how crucial it is to prioritise reading those that will have the most impact on my life. These are the books that will push you over your comfort zone and help you become an expert in your subject of interest.
RELATED: 10 Daily Habits Of Crazy-Successful, Crazy-Intelligent People
10. They have faith in their own "gut"
Successful people often act on their first instincts. They knew that was the correct thing to do, even if they couldn't articulate why or how they reached their choice.
The minds of the successful have figured out how to transmit "orders" to the subconscious and tap into its immense potential.
To do this, you must first imagine the desired result in your mind, and then pay attention to the world around you to gather the facts and knowledge your subconscious will need to carry out your "command."
Learning to meditate is another excellent method for fostering intuitive growth and connection.
RELATED: 6 Powerful Ways To Trust Your Instincts (They Make A Huge Difference)
11. They're well-rounded and balanced
Those who have achieved true success have done it in all spheres of their life. They take care of their health, build stable financial lives, grow personally and professionally, and cultivate meaningful connections.
They are aware that compromising one aspect of their development in order to advance in another would not lead to the realisation of their full potential.
Related Stories From YourTango:
When you're stressed about making ends meet, it's tough to give your all to your work and your team.
RELATED: 10 Easy Ways To Become A Better Version Of Yourself
12. They are everyday superheroes
Heroes are the ones that come out on top.
Consider all the courageous people in your life (in movies, books, and real-life). Do they not all behave in an ethical and moral manner? Don't they often spend lavishly on others while cutting down on their own spending? Everyone seems to hold them in such high esteem, right?
There is no difference between a real hero and a fictional one who achieves success in life.
RELATED: 30 Things To Do In Your 20s To Ensure You Kill It In Your 30s
13. They are excellent listeners
Everyone aspires to be an effective communicator, but few work hard to improve their listening skills.
If you want to be successful in life, learn to listen to others so you can better understand their needs and direct your efforts toward satisfying them. The quickest route to improving your conversation skills is to practice active listening and question-asking.
Remember to save this checkpoint and refer to it whenever you need a benchmark.
If you use it as a checklist, you'll know that the more traits you possess, the more likely you are to achieve phenomenal success in your endeavours. Don't keep this list to yourself if you think it will assist others.
RELATED: People With These 5 Personality Traits Are The Most Likely To Get Exactly What They Want
Sidhharrth S. Kumaar is the Founder of NumroVani and a registered pharmacist-turned-Astro-Numerologist.