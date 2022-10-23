The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During The Moon Trine Saturn On October 24, 2022

Any time we dwell too hard on something like fear, rejection, or simply anything that is negative, we tend to manifest exactly what we don't want to happen.

It's like reverse magic; we become so one-pointed and intently focused on something that deeply bothers us that it becomes the star of the show.

And who doesn't spend at least a little of that paranoia time worrying about love and the thousand things that could potentially go wrong with it?

All of us. It may not be an everyday occurrence, but if we spend time overthinking how bad our love lives could be, we eventually come to see some of those 'bad' things become realized.

Nobody is a fan of transits like Moon trine Saturn. This cosmic event basically wraps up every way we know how to say, "NO." It's the transit of NO, in the galaxy of NOPE, in the star system of NO WAY, JOSE.

And if we do something like interjecting our fears into these transits wily ways, we will definitely end up watching those fears play out on the great, imagined stage, all ready for our audience participation. Cry, people. That's your cue.

So, if you think your crush is going to reject you, either stop thinking that way or walk right into it because that's what they're doing to do.

If you fear losing your spouse to another, then release that fear right now, or set it up with the universe for a later date when your fear gets to manifest as your partner cheating on you.

Spend as little time worrying about all the horrors that can happen to you during Moon trine Saturn, and more time on how the present moment, the NOW, is perfection.

So, these three zodiac signs find out that their fears about love come true during the Moon trine Saturn on October 24, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The way that this transit manifests in the way of you making your fears come true is in truly Moon trine Saturn fashion. You want someone in your life and you are fairly certain that this person doesn't want anything to do with you.

But, you are so charming, so witty, so clever...how could anyone on Earth resist you?

While this might be the case, you still aren't sure about this one person and so, when you make the move to make them yours, you'll be told to back off, stand down and go away.

Ouchies! Saturn is just not messing around here. This transit Moon trine Saturn brings the NO in big ways. You fear being told 'no' and because your fear is so great, it creates its own universe where it fulfills its own worst scenarios. You fear rejection, and so Moon trine Saturn makes sure that you are boldly and unilaterally rejected.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You fear someone disliking your appearance. So much so that you've made it your life's work to avoid looking like you so that you could 'fit in' with what you believe is everyone's accepted parameters for visuals.

You've never liked your body, and though there has never been another human being on earth who feels quite the same way as you do about yourself, you'll put yourself in the position of being vulnerable and exposed by the last person you'd ever want seeing in such a state.

You don't even care for or respect this person, but you are such a slave to looks that you've spent most of your life fearing what people will say. You look just fine, but try telling that to yourself — you'd never believe it.

And so, during Moon trine Saturn, you'll once again fear being seen in the wrong light, and voila! It happens, only this time, it's real and it hurts.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You, like Virgo, like to write your own narrative, and that includes creating your own image — one that you don't take lightly. It is important for you to be an imposing figure; you like being thought of as an authority, and you don't mind striking terror into the hearts of anyone who happens to be in your vicinity.

\It's not that serious and you are light-hearted about your terrifying persona, but it's all there to hide the scared child inside you. During Moon trine Saturn, you'll be heavily in touch with this vulnerable child and you will do all you can to prevent anyone from seeing them.

You never want to come off as weak, and yet, this transit strips you of your intellectual armor and brings you right down there with the people. You'll be 'seen' today, Scorpio. It may not be your idea of fun, but like it or not, you'll be honest.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.