The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love The Week Of October 24 - 30, 2022

With the week starting off with a bang, as in...Scorpio sun, we're looking at an upgrade for many romantic relationships. Scorpio season brings the passion back, but it also brings the intelligence back in, as well.

This implies that not only are we going to get to know our partners better during this time but that we're going to find out exactly why we love them...and why we LIKE them, as well.

The celestial influences are here to deliver a profound week in terms of love and romance; some of us might even be shocked at our discoveries, as they tend to bring us so much closer to the person we love.

With the Moon in Sagittarius coming up on Thursday, October 27, coupled with Moon trine Jupiter on the very same day, we'll feel so comfortable in our romances that we can relax, knowing that what we have is long-lasting and worthwhile.

Towards the end of the week, we will get to see how we deal with the conflicts of 'regular old life' and how it affects our love lives. Sun sextile Moon arrives just in time to let us know that we are powerful enough to take charge of our own romances and steer them in a positive direction.

This week brings good fortune to those of us who may not have thought it was possible to have a great love life. Surprise, surprise. It's time to rock.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love during the week of October 24 - 30, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're looking good and feeling fine during the week of October 24 - 30, and that's because the stars are ever in your favor...or at least, for the week, they are.

You are looking at how you and your romantic partner are clearly very able to skirt around obstacles. You'll be applying deep wisdom to problem-solving this week, and it will show up as you and your mate figure out something that will end up in both of your attracting abundances.

There may be an elaborate dinner, or two, and a celebration that you've been waiting on for a while. Perhaps your partner is a Scorpio, and if so, you can expect a feisty and passionate week filled with love and cuddles.

As for you, you'll be feeling healthy, which is a step up for you, as you've been 'letting it go' a little too much recently. This week puts you back on track, and when you feel healthy, you love well.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For the first time in a while, you feel very honest about it when you say that you are happy with everything you have in your life. You've said this in the recent past, but you weren't being truthful; there is so much that you have been troubled by. And then, Scorpio seasons blow on in and it's as if your troubles are almost instantly ended.

You and your partner have crossed a threshold in your relationship; you have finally gotten past certain inhibitions, and the way you talk to each other has finally earned the title of 'respectful.'

This respect feels good...in the same way that it feels alien. You'll be working with Mercury square Pluto this week, which should have you both stating your 'final words on the subject' and feeling good about the idea that you can both finally be honest with each other.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You do well at the beginning of Scorpio sun, as it still has the tail ends of Libra sun, hanging there, if only temporarily. Between Libra's balance and Scorpio's passion, you and your romantic partner should experience something new: ease of communication.

You've always enjoyed having long, profound conversations with your loved one, but those things seem to have taken on less importance as time goes on, within the relationship. This week seems to open up a new door that lets the words flow freely and easily.

What you'll also experience is a surprise; your partner is not without their own charm, and this person may just shock you with something daring and exciting; they need your participation, and there's nothing stopping you from giving them what they want, Libra.

