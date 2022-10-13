The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 14, 2022

Second-guessing one's self is going to be the number one activity on this day, October 14, and this is because we have the Moon square Neptune, which is the transit that will be taking us down that road.

During the Moon square Neptune, three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes.

This Friday, we don't just feel overly sensitive; we get it wrong, as well. We come down on ourselves today.

We put ourselves down and we don't come up for air until we feel thoroughly entrenched in our own self-doubt and the negative feeling.

Doesn't sound too promising, does it? Well, it's not a total loss, because sometimes this is when unearthing things about ourselves can we learn to either be rid of or hold on to.

Today brings about the 'deep dive' and that means we're going to discover something new about ourselves.

Whether we like what we see or not, is not the point; what is the point is that we will know we have a choice as to whether or not we care to believe in this dark side of ourselves.

That which we doubt about ourselves is subject to change, and change is what we are in control of.

So, for some signs of the Zodiac, it's not that today is going to be all that terrible, but it's not going to be 'easy'. Today is for soul searching and finding out what's at the bottom of all this self-doubt.

If everything needs a sacrifice in order to come into existence, then today might be the day we sacrifice a few dark hours to the work of introspection, and this sacrifice leads to the rebirth of a new us, in a new and better way.

We have to go through it in order to get to it.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 14, 2022 include:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today is going to have you digging a little deeper into your own psyche than you might have expected to do on this day, and what you'll find may not be as dazzling as you'd want it to be.

Today, during Moon square Neptune, you may be drawn into a state of melancholy as you figure certain things out in your life...things that aren't exactly welcome at this point.

However, you will learn very quickly that change is available to you and that you are not stuck, by any means.

You've been told that you should 'do this' and you've rejected the idea of taking this kind of advice because only you know what you 'should do.'

Still, it's come to the point where more than one person has told you to do something to change your ways, and now, you're starting to understand what they're talking about. You've discovered something about yourself that is less than flattering, and as of this day, you'll want to improve...and you will.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been feeling the stress lately, and while on some level, you know it's all good, you can't help but let those little nagging bits of neurosis slip in there, to ruin your already stressed-out situation.

What you're dealing with now is the prospect of success in your career, and how you can dial down your fear of success so that you can just enjoy it, rather than bamboozle it, as you have in the past.

During Moon square Neptune, you'll check back into your old neurotic ways, meaning, your self-doubt will rise to the surface today as if taking one last swing at you before you allow for real success to step in.

You are on the verge of something great, and during Moon square Neptune, you will clutch tightly to all the things that could possibly ruin it. Don't worry, you won't ruin anything, but your mind will try to.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Like the others mentioned here today, you, too, will feel the need to spend a little too much time inside your head where all you'll be doing is picking yourself apart. You can't find the good in you on this day, and that means that Moon square Neptune is doing a number on your head.

You tend to already be overly sensitive, so this transit only pumps up the volume on all the things you've already decided are bad about you. There's nothing wrong with you, Virgo! It's just that today you can't find the goodness and so, instead, you choose the path of self-destruction and doubt.

What's interesting is that you will stumble on something good inside you and this will inspire you to get out of this funk and do something about it. What starts out as a harsh day full of self-doubt may just turn into a day of inspiration and interesting ideas.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.