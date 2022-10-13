The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 14, 2022

Here we are in the middle of October, and it's about now that we start to feel the 'descent' of the year as it comes to its chilly end.

We are starting to go over the events of the year we're looking over the good and the bad of the year.

We're not starting to wonder what the upcoming year will provide for us.

It is around this time of the year that people start to take stock of what is theirs, and that usually ends up with us thinking about the state of our love lives.

Today is a special day and there is much to rejoice over, as it seems we are in a good place no matter where we are, in terms of love and romance, and why?

Because hope springs eternal, and it does an even better job due to transits like Moon trine Venus and Sun trine Moon, both of which fall on this day.

These transits give us the confidence to look at our love lives with open eyes and an open heart; we're not looking for the negative, and there's a good chance we won't find anything negative either — no matter what is actually going on in our lives, at this point in time.

The Sun trine Moon has a special hold on us, and it seems to keep us in a state of exaltation and good cheer; what we have — the love we have in our lives — is 'good enough' and because of this transit, we no longer hunger to find what's wrong with it.

If we've fallen into that place where all we do is look for the negative, we end up suffering, and that's not what Sun trine Moon has in store for us.

On this day, October 14, we will bring hope and excitement back into our love lives.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on October 14, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're lucky on this day, Libra because you feel like you've finally figured things out when it comes to your love life and all that you expect from it. You've suffered in the past from having expectations that couldn't be met, and you've taken your partner to task over their not being able to fulfill those expectations.

Now, you feel a little more open to the idea that this person doesn't exist on Earth to live up to your dream, and that's a good thing. It takes the pressure off of you and lets you rest; you're not in control of this love affair, and while we have the transit Sun trine Moon, you begin to warm to the idea that it's just as much fun to be spontaneous.

Today brings that kind of spontaneity, as well, which is so much of what Sun trine Moon does for us. It helps us recognize that all of our happiness exists right at the moment, and not in some fantasy of the future. Today brings you joy with your person because you both have released the need to control the other.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It isn't much you can complain about today, Scorpio, as everything in your life seems to be as peaceful as it can be, and what's noticeable is that there is little to no stress in your love life. You may not trust that this will last, and it may not necessarily last, however, today, during Sun trine Moon, you will feel distinctly at ease.

This lack of stress will make it easier for you to see your partner in a different light, perhaps a more radiant and positive light than you've been perceiving them, lately.

What you forgot about your mate is now, once again, revealed, and it will make you do a double-take while asking yourself, "Am I this lucky?

How did I get such an awesome partner and where have I been that I haven't noticed this person's radiance?"

Today gives you 'new eyes' and allows you to see this person as someone you desire to be with, always.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The kind of luck in love that you will be experiencing today is not the kind one would ordinarily expect, and that is the love of self and the respect that comes from knowing that, on some level, you are the love of your own life.

People don't warm to this idea, for some reason, but they should!

We are the only ones we can rely upon and we're the only ones who are constantly there for ourselves.

And you, Capricorn, maybe having a perfectly wonderful relationship with a partner, but nothing is quite like loving yourself.

You will discover this during the Sun trine Moon, which is a transit known for shining the light down on all we find good about ourselves.

You deserve to love yourself, as you've been through so much. Take this day to honor yourself, Capricorn. If someone judges you for it, then they simply do not know you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.