The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, October 14, 2022

Today the planets align to give you a dose of good luck and confidence in being able to practice what you preach and show up as exactly who you genuinely are.

In astrology, there are many different technical aspects between planets that refer to whether there are beneficial opportunities or crisis points to navigate, one of the more positive ones is called a trine.

A trine is when there is a synchronistic and harmonious flow between planets and today there are four of them occurring.

For you, it means that the universe is on your side and that today things should not only go smoothly but that there are divine opportunities that will cross your path.

The Moon will be in Gemini all day which helps you have a more logical perspective of your feelings and be able to understand the choices and options that are available to you.

While in Gemini the Moon will form these beneficial alliances with Saturn in Aquarius, Venus in Libra, and Sun in Libra.

The positive energy from these planets will be so intensified it will be felt by you even if it seems nothing has actually changed from yesterday.

This creates not only a more positive outlook on yourself and your life, but you also feel that there is room to move and grow.

While this beneficial relationship between these planets can affect how you view yourself, your friendships, and even your career, it will especially help your romantic relationship.

Venus in Libra will form the fourth trine to Saturn in Aquarius which will emphasize the overall hopeful romantic energy of the day.

Even if you have not encountered any huge challenges in your romantic life, the past month with the challenges in communication due to retrogrades was something that affected everyone to a degree.

This energy today allows you primarily to feel more grounded and stable in who you are, which then creates that positive shift in the relationships you have with those around you.

Venus and Saturn help you be more confident and rooted in your truth.

You are able to show up as who you genuinely are and because of that, you command greater respect and confidence from those around you.

This is about the trust that exists between two people in a relationship, and which is incredibly challenging if one or both is not acting as if they trust themselves.

Everything in astrology always happens in perfect divine timing and this week is no exception as you have been guided to go further into your own truth so that you could then be in the place to stand in it as your complete authentic self.

Being able to embrace this part of yourself is what allows you to make things happen in your own life as you no longer are operating from a place of operating for the sake of others’ comfort.

Today there is evidence that when you can finally stand in your truth, the universe responds by rising up to meet you and helping you achieve anything that your authentic heart is set upon.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Friday, October 14, 2022 are:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Sun and Venus currently in your zodiac sign dominate much of the optimistic and hopeful energy of today.

The Sun rules actions that you take in your life while Venus helps you understand and follow through on what and whom you love.

This is an important lesson and even reset for you Libra. Although you can always see both sides and quite frankly often make anything work, you deserve to be in love with your life.

When you can understand the passion that you feel for who you are, what you do, and the relationships that you create with others, then everything transforms naturally on its own.

Take the risk of falling back in love with your life, because it is one that will always pay off.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

All this Libra energy highlights your romantic relationship within your life. Even if single you are still being called to reflect on past relationships and even your approach to finding love.

Right now with Venus, Sun, and Mercury all in this zodiac sign, there is a lot of awareness being brought to what your own truth is regarding your needs and desires for love.

With Mercury involved it means that communication is huge right now, and even though conversations may not always be something you run to participate in, this is your chance.

Even if it can be scary to stand up and speak about what it is that you want from a relationship or how you genuinely feel, it will always lead to better results.

You have already tried keeping your truth which has not worked, now it is time to let it out and trust that the feelings you are having are for a greater purpose.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn still retrogrades in your zodiac sign for about another week connecting beneficially with Venus in Libra and the Moon in Gemini.

You may come to understand that some of what you have been feeling in your life and relationships were blocks that you had within yourself.

This is the magic that Saturn often brings so that instead of waiting for life to come together perfectly, you can start creating the one that you want to live.

This is still a time period of wrapping up and bringing closure to many past events in your life so that they are no longer pulling the strings behind the scenes.

But it is also a time for freedom and joy. When you understand that you are actually free from everything that has happened and that you do have the power to embrace your feelings and build a life upon them, then you also are able to finally understand the purpose of Saturn in your zodiac sign.

It is a time of letting go so that you can finally make space to let in all you genuinely want.

