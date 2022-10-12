The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 13, 2022

Today, October 13, 2022, brings us the transit, Gemini Moon trine Mercury. The energy generated by this transit, at this point in the year, is so highly charged that we need to be careful about how we go about doing things.

The stress is on communication, and how could it be otherwise when we have both Gemini and Mercury in one transit? We are looking at how drastically off-base things can get in one day IF we are not careful about what we say or do.

We run the risk, today, of spewing out opinions that are both unsolicited and harsh; we forget that there's more to our opinion than just insisting that we're right. We tend to overestimate our 'audience' and we may just end up insulting them, or worse, turning them so far off that they leave us behind.

We're looking at how Gemini Moon trine Mercury, when understood the wrong way, can ruin a relationship, a friendship and any or all trust between ourselves and whoever we involve in our display of unkind words.

We don't necessarily have to go down the route, however. We aren't being forced to insult people, and we can just as easily utilize the Gemini Moon trine Mercury energy to our advantage...but the thing is...we won't.

This is not the day to push the boundaries or get up in someone's face simply because we think we're so cute. We're not so cute. We're just fellow human beings and on this day, we feel we need to say the wrong things, overstay our welcome and be generally on everyone else's nerves.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 13, 2022 are:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

By the end of this day, there will be no one around to tell you that you might have held off on the insults a bit and that that's why you feel so lonely right now.

This day is one of those days where you, Leo, feel perfectly justified in your words and actions, and because of that confidence, you don't consider anyone else's feelings on the matter.

When you're right, you're right, and in your mind, you're the ultimate authority on all things, which implies that you are the rightest of the right which also implies that in your state of pushy arrogance, you're going to hurt someone's feelings so badly today that they are going to call it quits on you.

With Gemini Moon trine Mercury as your influence today, you may not understand why you are not received well, and you'll do what you always do when you don't understand something: you blame it on the other person. This will leave you feeling lonely and snide.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If by chance you are in a relationship with a Leo, this transit, Gemini Moon trine Mercury, will hit you all the rougher, as this is not a good day to get into an argument with anyone who thinks they are right and you are wrong.

The irony of this transit is that it has the potential of doing so much good, but today, October 13, is only going to prove that for all the good we can do, we can do bad just as equally. You might not want to deal with this person who thinks they are right, and you might end up confronting them in ways they hadn't been expecting.

You may also even threaten to leave them if you are in a romantic relationship with this person. But heads up: it's not only them. They may be pushy and excessive in their insults today, but you're no slouch when it comes to fighting back, and you will do so, with an arsenal of poisonous words in your pocket.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Nobody messes with Pisces, especially when you're ripe and ready to rumble, as you are today. People think you're the sensitive one — and you are, but that doesn't make you a pushover, and today, during Gemini Moon trine Mercury, you'll be put to that test.

There's someone in your life who is just dying to test your boundaries; they literally want to push your buttons just so they can show you how 'weak' you really are.

This person must obviously NOT know anything about you, and even though it's not going to feel good or gratifying, you will let them know just how wrong they are to judge you for these fantasies that exist only in their mind.

You are dealing with a lunatic today, Pisces; this is someone you know who takes pleasure in starting wars, riots, protests and rebellions. You will be their main focus, and you won't know why. You will escape their viciousness by a hair, but you won't leave them without a few words of your own. You can handle yourself, Pisces. You don't need this BS.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.