The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, October 9, 2022

The cataclysmic Full Moon in Aries is exact today, bringing together the greater meaning of events and encouraging you to embrace the unfolding of fate.

A Full Moon is a time when the Sun and Moon are in opposing ZODIAC signs showing the difference between where you are and where your heart is.

The Sun represents your external self and those actions that are taken outside of you while the Moon weighs in with your heart and the depth of your emotions.

As the Moon peaks today, both the Sun and Venus will be in Libra while the Moon and Chiron are in Aries, giving an intensified look at not just your external and internal self but also your healing and what that means for the relationships in your life.

This is a relationship Full Moon that promises to deliver not only greater awareness but also the knowledge of what you need to do next.

The Aries Full Moon is the first major lunar event now that multiple planets are turning direct, which means that for the first time since August, taking action towards change is encouraged.

Venus in Libra represents balanced and reciprocal partnerships, while Chiron in Aries is determined to take on its deepest wounds and transform them into healing.

It is said that where the cracks are within your soul is where the light can filter in.

This is possible under this lunation as Chiron in Aries will allow you to see the spaces into which Venus in Libra can deliver its light, filling you with love for the journey ahead.

To become who you truly are, you need to move beyond your wounds, beyond the conditioning and the beliefs that others have placed upon you to carry.

To accomplish this, though, you have to be filled with the unwavering desire to look at all that hurts, knowing that only self-love, forgiveness, and healing can clear the way for you to step out of all the masks and into your true self.

Under this energy, there will be moments of unpredictability. Still, there is also a profound sense of healing and relief as you can finally take charge of the motivations that have been pulling at you behind the scenes.

While there may be uncomfortable moments in which you have to embrace the truth or even stand up for it using the power of your words, there is also an undercurrent of movement propelling you closer to your fate and further from the cycle of lessons you have been enmeshed within.

This Full Moon will also create a Grand Air Trine with the Sun in Libra, Saturn in Aquarius, and Mars in Gemini.

Trines are lucky beneficial aspects that bring ease, harmony, and the element of air, decisions, movement, and change.

This truly is a Full Moon event that can help you unravel the remaining ties of what you never were to embrace your true, authentic self.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Sunday, October 9, 2022 are:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Things will keep falling apart until you finally take steps to see why and change things. This year has likely felt more challenging than most, and in reflecting on the Aries New Moon at the beginning of April, you can see how important themes you are now dealing with began around that time. When things seem like they are continually challenging, you are on the precipice of meaningful change.

The reason that this occurs is that there is no other way to inspire transformation other than being able to see that you cannot continue in the way that you have, so the universe makes it impossible to do so.

Take today and fully embrace the reality of what it is, allowing Chiron and Venus to reshape your perception so that you can focus on what your heart is telling you. The path to the greatest life is never one filled with ease, but the moments can shape you into who you need to be to receive it.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

During this Aries Full Moon, great healing energy will wash away the struggle that has made it challenging to move into this new chapter within your life. Both the Sun and Venus are in your Sun Sign, meaning not only is it a time of your solar return, but you are focusing on big matters related to love and self-worth. Because both are in Libra, it activates your beliefs about balance, self-love, and how you value yourself.

Opposing the Moon and Chiron in Aries, highlighting the romantic aspects of your life, you will be encouraged to see how you felt about yourself determined by the relationships you entered into.

This has been an area that has been under construction for you since last year around this time, but now after a year of growth and moving ahead in small ways, you will be able to finally put the past behind you, which means there is nothing between you and the fate of your soul.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today brings an interesting element into the ongoing transformation within your life. Today the Moon and Chiron in Aries, together with Venus and Sun in Libra, highlight how you express yourself to those around you.

This area holds great healing for you as you need to make sure that you are embracing your authentic self, especially with those around you. But to do that, you need to embrace the work of Chiron and what it represents to yourself.

Adding in a different aspect than other signs, Mars in Gemini and Neptune in Pisces will create a point of change between your romantic relationship and your home and family environment.

Even though it is natural at a point on your journey to want your family to approve of you and your choices, including those involving a romantic relationship, ultimately, only you know what is best for you. Sometimes in doing that for yourself, you may upset the status quo, but the price of not doing that is also never allowing yourself to be your true self.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.