The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 9, 2022

Today brings us one of those famous days where we get to say, "I almost had it!" It's a day that gives us so much hope but not enough to get us through completion.

We will try hard on this day...our efforts may go to love, to romance...we may attempt something big at work, in our careers...and even though we have the power of the Full Moon in Aries, we will still come up against obstacles, and this blockage is due to another feisty transit called Moon sextile Saturn.

With Moon sextile Saturn 'in our way' today, we might as well know in advance that things are not going to turn out as we want them to.

That's not to say we shouldn't try — we absolutely should — however, when cosmic obstacles arise, there's very little we can do to prevent them from happening. And, if we're smart, we can learn a little bit more about patience and endurance. It's the old, 'if at first, you don't succeed, try, try again' thing.

Moon sextile Saturn is all about try, try again, and that's mainly because Saturn transits rarely consider the ending to the story. Saturn is there to place obstacles in our path, in the same way, that it's there to let us know our limitations.

It doesn't open the path up for us, in fact, it makes our journey harder to withstand. Still in all, life is for living and whether Saturn is dominating our skies or not, we still have to do what we have to do.

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on October 9, 2022?

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you begin a project, whether it's for business or pleasure, you want it done as soon as possible.

That doesn't imply that you race through your work, but it does mean that whether you race through it or you pay attention to details, you may still end up with the same results on this day, and that will be 'incomplete.'

This will anger you and it will make you work overtime in some kind of effort to defeat the clock. You will not beat the clock on this one, Sagittarius, because Moon sextile Saturn has you working against a handicap that you can't beat. Your intentions are good and under ordinary conditions, you'll get all you wish done on this day in an orderly manner.

Today holds no such order for you. You might as well embrace it because Saturn's energy offers you only one option: incompletion.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What's really going to make your day a rough one is in the idea that you really are all about making someone else happy today, and it seems that no matter what you do, you keep on getting thwarted. What gets in your way are 'the little things' like... a store not being open when you need it to be, or an ingredient that you thought you had, but are not in possession of.

Your desire to bring the party is extra strong with the Full Moon in Aries above you, but Saturn energy doesn't seem to want to set you free so that you can do the fun stuff you want to do.

The one thing you really wanted to do today is seemingly off-limits to you, and that makes you angry because you don't feel like you were asking too much. And your desire wasn't even about your own self; you merely wanted to make your person happy, and that seems too tall an order for Moon sextile Saturn. Ah well.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today you will be told some advice from a friend that you won't be ready to hear.

Your first reaction to this unsolicited advice will be defensive; you didn't ask for their opinion, so why are they intruding like this? During the Full Moon in Aries, you may get more than one unwanted opinion, and by the end of the day, after going over all the opinions you've received, you'll come to one conclusion: everyone is full of it.

You are working with Saturn energy, Aquarius, and during Moon sextile Saturn, you will be the force that says, 'no' to whomever you feel deserves it. Whether you are in the right or not doesn't matter; what matters today is that you escape all the naysayers and doubters who feel free enough to criticize your lifestyle, and by recognizing that you need none of these opinions, you will somehow make it through to the end of the day...unscathed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.