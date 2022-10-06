The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heartache Comes To An End During The Moon Sextile Uranus On October 7, 2022

Whenever we have our Moon sextile Uranus, we know that something in our life is about to either end or see resistance. Or...both.

As they say during the Moon sextile Uranus, "resistance is futile." (Who said this, however, nobody knows...)

What's interesting is that sometimes we resist the things that make our lives better, which is one of the reasons we hold on to heartache or the pain of the past. We 'resist' healing, because, on some level, we've begun to become comfortable in our pain.

This 'being comfortable with the pain' is an absolute no-no to Moon sextile Uranus, and if you are someone who has been dealing with heartache, then you might be surprised at what your human heart is capable of.

Keep in mind that Uranus is also the planet of rebellion, and that means that on some profound level, you want to be rid of your pain, once and for all. You will end up rebelling against it, rejecting it, and finally ending it, during this time, on October 7, 2022.

Nobody wants to hold on to their heartache, but it does become somewhat of a habit, and you know how habits get we hardly notice they're there after a while, as we just go through the motions as if we have no say in the matter.

Well, Moon sextile Uranus always taps into the space inside us that wakes us up and lets us know that we don't only have a say in the matter, we have ALL the power to change things, end things and live freely and without heartache following us everywhere we go.

The three zodiac signs whose heartache comes to an end during the Moon sextile Uranus on October 7, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've held it in for just so long, but the truth of the matter is that you no longer feel you can go on as this stuck in the misery of heartache that someone else left with you. You don't even know this person anymore, so why on Earth are you still carrying their memory around with you, day and night?

You feel so stuck, so unable to move off of it, and yet, today, with Moon sextile Uranus in the sky, you may receive that boost of the nerve that you've been hoping for.

This transit has the ability to instill this in you, and you are going to grab this chance because you recognize that you need all the help you can get.

The energy that comes off of Moon sextile Uranus is here to spare you any further pain, but you have to recognize it and you have to act on it. And so, you shall.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You will notice something odd and special happen to you today, during Moon sextile Uranus, and this will be a new outlook that you take when it comes to letting go of the kind of heartache you've been carrying around for what might be your entire life.

While you may not ever release this heartache in full, you are now able to compartmentalize the pain, which means you can take your heartache and 'put it someplace' in your mind and shut the door on that secret mental chamber.

We all do this on some level, but the Uranus energy will have you taking this ability to the next stop.

Your heartache has given just so much grief; its ability to continue on and on has come to an end. It may still be there, but from this day forth, you won't be paying it much attention. You can do this, Sagittarius. Let the healing begin.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your heartache started so long ago that it's become a part of who you are, and you're not the only one who has noticed this. Via the words of a friend, you are going to hear something that disturbs you today, October 7, 2022.

Their observation is that you take way too much from the person you call your lover and that this friend who mentions it, feels you have allowed them to dominate your world and your emotional state. What's jarring about this is that you agree.

You've seen it all along; you are the patsy, the fall guy, the one who has to eternally put up with your partner's degradation, and you've always hated it.

Today, during Moon sextile Uranus, you will finally get up the strength to say something about it. You want this clawing heartache to stop, which means you need the relationship to stop as well. This is your moment, Capricorn. Will you find the courage to do what you have to do?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.