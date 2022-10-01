Each Zodiac Sign's The Luckiest Day Of The Week For October 3 - October 9, 2022

This week gets an infusion of energy from the impending Aries Full Moon which makes taking those lucky opportunities all the easier.

It is never easy to take a risk in life, but as you progress on your path you come to realize that it is the only way to achieve all of your dreams.

Lucky moments are born from you being willing to take a chance on an unknown.

It comes down to you trusting yourself and understanding that the only person in life who knows what is best for you, ultimately, is you.

As Vesta, the asteroid that governs your own inner light, and Pluto the lord of the underworld both turn direct this week, not only will you finally start to feel like yourself, but you will also be keenly aware of what needs to change.

All of this precedes the Aries Full Moon energy which will inspire you to take that risk that just may pay off as the best bet you will ever wager.

An amazing life requires you to go all in, not just in the opportunities that come your way, but with yourself as well.

Here is the luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign starting October 3 – October 9, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Thursday, October 6th

You had to find what is best for you, not anyone else, but you. This week as Mercury in Virgo forms a harmonious aspect with Pluto in Capricorn, you will get some insight into how you can change things in your career for the better.

It is not just about more money but about making sure that the right balance and environment exist so that you can feel like your best self.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Friday, October 7th

It is not always easy to express yourself. Sometimes it seems that when you try to share your feelings or needs, they come across as demands or ultimatums for those around you.

This week as Mercury in Virgo unites positively with Pluto in Capricorn how you express yourself will be improved leading to a lucky outcome. The breakthrough in your career or relationships is coming and how you say what you need to will make all the difference.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Saturday, October 8th

You have a gift for communication, it is just that you do not always tap into your deepest feelings or truth. This week all that changes as Saturn in Aquarius creates a moment of opportunity with Uranus in Taurus lending you the ability to clearly communicate your thoughts.

As you are able to share what you truly are thinking or needing from those around you, you are able to overcome those obstacles you thought were immovable.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Friday, October 7th

You need a bit of luck and this week that arrives as the Moon takes a swim through the inspirational waters of Pisces. This water sign rules over all matters related to luck in your life while the Moon represents your feelings and emotional self.

If you have been feeling like nothing you do matters or that there is no end in sight for what you are currently going through, all that changes this week as you start to feel more hopeful and optimistic. This allows you to see greater opportunities in your current situation.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Sunday, October 9th

Reflect back to what was going for you around the beginning of April this year. It likely coincides with new opportunities, careers or even moving. Something first came up or you began looking into a new path around this point.

This was the Aries New Moon, now the Aries Full Moon is celebrated this week you are going to see that original idea coming to fruition. There is never a perfect time to do something, but when the universe is calling, you have to answer.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Saturday, October 8th

The healthier you feel and act, the luckier opportunities you will attract. This is the power of manifestation and something that will be in full force for you this week as Uranus in Taurus creates an auspicious meeting with Saturn in Aquarius.

Think of this as the climax point of something you have been focusing on for quite some time. When you feel like you are your best self, you naturally will choose those opportunities which support it. It may feel like magic, but never underestimate how important you feel about yourself.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Saturday, October 8th

Transformation is the shedding of an outgrown skin, the never-ending cycle of both death and rebirth. As Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus continue their dance of change you will feel this energy intensely this week.

This month is the last that these two will square off together which means for you it ties together how you express your truth and the transformation that it inevitably creates. Use this week to reinvent yourself in all the ways you can, trusting it will bring you closer to your destiny.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Sunday, October 9th

As a deep and rather intense water sign, your health is something that is crucial for you. It is often easier to focus on the health of your physical body, but your mental and emotional self is just as important. Reflect back on some decisions or promises that you made yourself in April of this year.

Now as the Full Moon in Aries rises this week, something will be coming full circle. This is about you stepping into that new and truly improved version of yourself which unlocks all of those doors you have been dreaming of.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Thursday, October 6th

There are so many possibilities and so many dreams it can often be challenging to pick just one. For you though, the key to knowing what direction will lead to luck versus a lesson comes down to what and possibly even who you value the most.

This week with Pluto now direct in Capricorn will help to reveal what you need to do to honor what you value most while Mercury in Virgo will give you a boost to your career and social standing. When you align with what means the most, inevitably others will respect you because of it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Thursday, October 6th

It is time to incorporate a lot of recent lessons into your life so that you can start embracing the lucky opportunities the universe is offering you.

This week Pluto in Capricorn, now direct, will create an opportune moment with Mercury in Virgo bringing together your sense of self with a lucky moment to help you take that big step forward.

When you understand everything that you have been through has served a purpose, you also now can see those amazing opportunities to bring it all together.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Sunday, October 9th

Finding the words to express your deepest feelings is essential to living life on your own terms. As much as those in your life hold great meaning for you, it is not always easy to express your deepest feelings.

This week Mars in Gemini and Neptune in Pisces help you to speak up about what you value in your personal life and in your career. As you do this, you will start to see things come together more rapidly and growth occur. No matter how independent you are, it is still nice to know there are those who will always have your back.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Sunday, October 9th

You are an incredibly deep and emotional zodiac sign yet expressing that can be scary because there is often fear of rejection. This week the Aries Full Moon lights up the part of your life that is all about what you value.

Not only is this going to have you opening up and being vulnerable in your personal life, but you are also going to become more inherently aware of your own value. Do not be afraid to ask for a promotion or something from someone that you are close to. Taking chances is how you create the life that you want.

