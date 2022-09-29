The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love The Week Of October 3 - 9, 2022

The week of October 3 - 9, 2022 promises to take us through our paces as we have a lineup of helpful transits that seem to be here just for the purpose of teaching us a few major life lessons.

And while it's not all that gigantic, what we might go through in the name of love, is what is going to teach us what we need to know if we are to keep these love affairs going strong.

Throughout the week, there will be the strong presence of Mercury, which is even stronger now that the planet has left its retrograde station to move direct.

This clears the air among couples and lets communication flow easier and naturally.

During Moon trine Mercury, we'll see just how fast we can come to conclusions and with Mercury trine Pluto heading our way, we might unintentionally bring up something that could cause pain to our loved ones.

We do thankfully have Pluto going direct as well, this week, and that's going to make sure that whatever damage we do, we get out of it rapidly.

By the time we hit the end of the week, with Moon in Aries, we should be feeling very adamant about doing the right thing where our partners or dates are concerned.

This week brings up the idea of 'rightness' and what exactly right behavior is will be a major topic during this time. Couples will come to agreements at this time that will last them a lifetime, as well as make 'today' good, calm, and feeling...right.

The three zodiac signs with the luckiest in love horoscopes during the week of October 3 - 9, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What's going to drive you this week is the desire to have a successful relationship, and nothing less. You are no longer interested in 'hashing it out' or overthinking things with your partner.

You want to take that step into the 'good' place and you don't want to have to be the police who monitor how good or bad things get. You miss the spontaneity of not knowing what's going on or what will happen, but this week, you trust that wherever your relationship is going, it's going to be good.

As David Bowie once said when he was asked where he thought he'd go after death, "I don't know where I'm going but I can tell you this much: It won't be boring." That's how you feel about the state of your relationship. Wherever it's going, it's not going to be boring, and that is because you won't let them happen...ever.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This week will have you feeling as though you've been finally released from some sort of mental shackle as Mercury goes direct and sets your heart free. Of course, being you, you now want to do everything that you've missed and when it comes to your love life, you might feel as though there's no time to waste.

Whether you are single or partnered, you will be connected to someone this week that will raise your spirits and make you feel like love is not only alive and well in your life, but something you need to pursue, protect and maintain.

This week has you taking nothing for granted; you feel immense gratitude just to be alive, and now that your ruling planet has gone direct along with Pluto's transit, you feel that there's nothing you can't accomplish. You are kind with your words and attractive to the one you love.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may not be doing it on purpose, but this week has you toning down your ferocious attitude and concentrating more on just 'being.'

You feel light this week, easy to be next to; you don't have that supreme tension that you were holding on to throughout the entire Mercury retrograde, and being that you are generally more accessible, people in your life will gravitate towards you.

There is one person in particular who understands you a little better than anyone else does, and they are going to be giving you what you need this week because they too have been freed of the bondage that comes with the double retrogrades of Mercury and Pluto.

It's like waking up to a fresh new day, and that is what this week will bring you: freshness. You are open to love and you will receive it because you are no longer standing in the way of receiving the love you deserve.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.