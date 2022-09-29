The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve The Week Of October 3 - October 9, 2022

In a week that brings more direct energy to the skies as Pluto and the asteroid Vesta end their retrograde periods, it is a time for greater clarity and understanding.

Retrogrades are useful because they can help you understand more of what is going on beneath the surface, but they can feel confusing at times as well.

Often, retrogrades make even a great relationship seem like it is on the rocks, or there is no way to transition out of an existing connection without it being messy and awful.

But this week, another way starts to become more obvious.

Mercury has already turned retrograde last week, October 2 to be exact, which means that this week will also be the first full week that this planet which rules thoughts and communication, has been direct since early September. This will make a marked difference.

Then, once Pluto in Capricorn and Vesta in Aquarius turns direct, you will start to be able to figure out what to do with all that arose during the retrograde season and will be able also to see things for what they are instead of what you had feared them to be.

As the Full Moon in Aries rises, it will be obvious what truly matters and how important hope is in everything because, without it, nothing seems possible.

Not even love.

To find out more about the four zodiac signs whose relationships improve during October 3 – 9, 2022, see below:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Asteroid Vesta is the astral body that governs your inner flame and essence. This is the part of you that is your most authentic self. It serves as your inspiration and connects to your home and family environment.

This week, Vesta turns direct in Aquarius, your opposing zodiac sign and the one that rules romance on all levels. Your opposing sign will remind you of the balance you need from relationships as you do not need someone just like you but instead a partner to complement what you already are.

Vesta in Aquarius turning direct allows you to connect with that love already in your life.

Suppose you have been in a state of questioning or uncertainty about what is real or whether a particular relationship is truly fulfilling. In that case, this astrological energy will show you what is real.

Because Vesta rules your essence, being in Aquarius means that it sheds light on the true energy and life force of your relationship. During September, it was hard to feel positive about most relationships simply because the retrograde energy was making it impossible.

However, with Vesta turning direct and ending the reflection period of not only who you are but what you truly need in a partner, you will have the opportunity to embrace love with greater confidence bringing healing to any recent uncertainty.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Aries is your complementing sign that reigns over your relationship sector and brings powerful changes to this area of your life.

On April 1, 2022, the New Moon in Aries occurred; reflect on this time and what was currently going on for you in your life, especially in your relationships.

This week will host the Aries Full Moon, which will be an amazing opportunity for love. From April 1, 2022, to now, there has likely been a theme that has been playing out regarding your love life.

With Jupiter in this zodiac sign, it is likely to include the ways you limit yourself or your experiences out of fear instead of opening to the abundant nature that love is supposed to consist of.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Often, you may feel dissatisfied with your relationship, not because of the person you are with but because of how you limit or sabotage your love connection.

Even if you have been hurt in the past, it is normal to want to go slow. Practice patience, even if it is tinged with a bit of trepidation. However, taking things so slowly because you are afraid can hold you back from truly having the desired relationship.

With the Aries lunar event this week, allow yourself to trust in your feelings, follow your heart and go all in on the love that has already gone all in with you.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Pluto, the lord of the underworld, turns direct in Capricorn this week, bringing into focus everything that you have been working through in your romantic relationship.

Pluto is the planet that governs the subconscious, truth and what often is happening beneath the surface, even uncovering secrets.

You have been trying to figure out where to go in your current relationship after it has seemed like so much has been brought to the light.

This was the work of Pluto in Capricorn as this earth zodiac sign is one that rules your romantic life. Now that Pluto is turning direct, all of the lingering questions you have had about what to do or what is next will start to feel like they are brought to greater clarity.

This does not necessarily mean that a reunion is in store, but it does mean that things will start improving. You will feel clearer in knowing what direction you need to move in and feel more positive about your interactions with your partner.

Even if it seems that there are irreversible breakdowns in your relationship, it does not mean that this process has to be painful or cruel. Pluto turning direct will allow you to be grateful, to see what can be changed and worked on, and to actually feel better now that everything has been brought into the light.

During the next week, alongside Vesta turning direct in Aquarius and the Aries Full Moon, you will begin to feel greater optimism and hope for this new part of your life — and relationship.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are gearing up for a perfect time in your romantic life which is also exactly what you have been praying would happen. This year the eclipse cycle is in your sign of Scorpio and Taurus, which rules your romantic relationship.

This means that there is a direct correlation between the work you are doing on yourself and how that changes the relationship you attract and choose.

This week intensifies the Saturn Uranus tension, which ruled most of the energy from last year and is now returning for a grand finale. Saturn is currently retrograde in Aquarius while Uranus is retrograde in Taurus.

Aquarius energy is what represents your home and family. Together with Uranus in Taurus, this spells dramatic changes within yourself and your love life. This week I look for the themes of growth that inner reflection is bringing.

Either about a past relationship, a pattern or even what you have come to realize your desire for the future. Right now, these reflections about your relationship and home life will set the stage for the changes in store around your New Moon Eclipse in Scorpio and the Full Moon Eclipse in Taurus next month.

Right now, the most important thing is to start putting together the pieces so you can finally catch a glimpse of the big picture, revealing the love you have always yearned for.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.