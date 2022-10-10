The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 11, 2022

Today is one of those days when we think of some very dastardly thoughts and we end up feeling either guilty or bad for doing so.

Let's admit it, it's not like every moment of every day is filled with sunshine and light inside our heads; in fact, if it were all that happy, peppy, and bursting with love then we probably wouldn't be on Earth.

However, we are here on Earth, stuck, and that means we have to deal with Earth's number one influence: people. Arg! People are at the heart of what makes today a rough one.

Today we have the transit Mars square Neptune, and it's going to bring out all the vengeance fantasies we can handle.

Whether we are just angry that our neighbor didn't recycle their trash and just left it there, or our romantic partner forgot that today is somehow important in the greater scheme of things, we are not going to be happy with someone today...stranger or partner.

And in not being happy, we are going to get into some dark and treacherous thinking.

With Mars square Neptune, we don't have to worry about acting out on those fantasies, but that doesn't mean having them is any less of a burden.

We don't like ourselves for the way we think today, and we feel disappointed in ourselves that we let things get to us in this profound way. October 11, 2022, will have us judging and condemning our own selves because it's one thing to get annoyed at a person, and it's entirely another thing to imagine hashing out revenge on them for doing something...silly.

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on October 11, 2022?

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Vengeance fantasies are so you, Aries, whether you like to admit to it or not, and during Mars square Neptune, you'll go full force with the power of your mind, and what you'll get for your efforts is a whole lot of self hate and disappointment.

You don't know why you spend so much time brewing up schemes that include all the people in your life who have hurt you; you know, deep down, that it's a waste of time, but you're just so imaginative that you can't help but envision yourself as some kind of smiting angel.

It doesn't take much for you to go on a warrior-bender, and even if you're not physically involved, you'll spend the day, inside your mind, thinking about this person and that person...creating inner scenarios of revenge of justice. You aren't looking for justice, however, Aries...you are looking for revenge.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here & get 10 mins for $1.99!



2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It certainly won't take you too long to jump into a day-long sesh of overthinking your revenge schemes. Every now and then, you delight in what your mind creates for you, and sometimes, especially during Mars square Neptune, your creative juices will produce a negative, ghastly product.

Today has you with a firm, cold look on your face; you cannot be budged or softened. You are the stoic warrior of your fantasies and the only thing you can think about today is your last relationship and how that person really needs to be taught a lesson...by you.

Of course, you have no idea of making this a reality as you're much more content to simply think about it, rather than do anything about it. This energy is hostile but cerebral; you keep it inside, and even though it feels powerful, it's still very negative, and this is what makes your day so rough and hard to take.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've got that 'no more mister nice guy' thing going on today, and yet, you really still are quite nice, despite what's going on inside your head.

People are on your nerves today, in a big way, and while you'll probably be able to keep your cool and get yourself through the worst of it, you won't be able to deny yourself a teensy little vengeance fantasy, here or there.

Whether the offenders are neighbors, friends, strangers, or co-workers, it doesn't matter: they have offended you by simply being alive, and during Mars square Neptune, that works like poison in your system.

You feel glutted with negative emotion, and while you know it's not worth getting yourself upset over, you still fall into that trap, which makes your day feel pretty dang foul. With your eyes, you will be able to transmit the feeling you have for the people you feel disdain for, on this day. If looks could kill!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.