The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, October 3, 2022

Now that Mercury is direct it seems that life suddenly looks different, this new outlook allows you to put a new perspective on an outdated way of doing things.

Mercury, the planet that rules your mind and how you communicate it, turned direct yesterday after a few weeks of wreaking havoc on your ability to clearly think and plan.

Now that it is direct there has been a lifting of that heavy mental fog that has made it impossible to discern what the right path was, however, things still may feel uncertain.

Although now direct Mercury will not leave its post-shadow, the phase after it turns direct, until October 16th.

This means that it is about two weeks of testing your new thoughts, beliefs, and perspectives before you are going to be able to see any true progress made.

But it does not mean that you have to stand still in this phase right now.

Mercury was the first of six planets that you are going to start to see turn direct in the next few months which means that it can provide you with the ability to make a new plan for your own life.

Today the Capricorn Moon is giving a more logical base to your emotional world helping you to see things for what they are instead of getting caught up in the drama that sometimes surrounds feelings.

Use this to take your emotional feelings but find a more grounded way to view and act upon them.

This is where a pause becomes important.

As much as clarity tends to return quickly when Mercury turns retrograde, there is a rebalancing of your inner world that needs some time to fall into place.

Once this happens in the coming days then you will feel that a path forward exists naturally instead of it having to be something that is forced.

The Capricorn Moon forms a beneficial alliance with Uranus in Taurus which is also still involved in the ongoing change initiative with Saturn in Aquarius.

Uranus and Saturn have been responsible for some major changes over the past year and will be bringing an even deeper conclusion to many of the same themes over the next month.

However, today as the Moon and Uranus align you are inspired to focus on your own way of doing things rather than being influenced by anyone else.

This is the start of you being able to implement a plan or even a new lens for those situations or relationships which were a major focus during the retrograde season last month.

Today is an important day to take into account your feelings and adjust your viewpoint or actions to make sure that it is based on what you genuinely want.

It is normal to want others to approve of your decisions or choices but ultimately because you are the only one living them you have to do what is best for you, which will begin to come more into focus today.

These are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Monday, October 3, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Capricorn Moon brings your attention to matters of a more personal nature. As Capricorn rules your romantic relationship, all themes related to this area as well as your home and family will be up for discussion.

You have been moving through a period of speaking your truth more boldly, not allowing any potential outcome to be what deters you. Instead of trying to control the situation based on what you share, you have embodied your truth more profoundly, trusting any outcome that comes from it will be worthwhile.

But now as the planets are beginning to shift directly beginning with Mercury, it is time to make sure that you are allowing yourself to move forward. This is your top priority as the truth always leads to changes.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus in your sign today as it forms connections with both the Moon in Capricorn and Saturn in Aquarius will help you in all the ways that you have been needing.

Capricorn will remind you to go slow, to pace yourself, and to make sure that you are doing everything necessary in order to later produce the results that you are hoping for.

With this ongoing tension-filled aspect with Saturn, you may not be feeling free in all the ways that you would like to be. But there is a purpose for this. As you are able to focus more on the pieces that will go into creating the whole life that you are dreaming of, you will clearly see those aspects of restriction.

Being able to navigate around them begins with recognizing what they actually are, and remembering freedom is something that is always created.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your emotions are the key to your desires. Life seldom will go how you think it will but that does not mean that it is actually happening wrong either.

Today you get a chance to tap into your emotions from the role of the observer which means that you can have a better perspective on what has been contributing to the feelings that you have been moving through recently.

When it comes to taking chances, especially those based on your feelings, it is not something that is always easy to do but today you will find it easier to do so.

Uranus in Taurus connecting with the Moon in your sign prompts you to understand that what you care most intensely for is also exactly what is always worth the risk. You will never know until you try and today you are being encouraged to take at least one step forward.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.