The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, October 1, 2022

As Mercury prepares to turn direct tomorrow, today may seem stagnant as this planet slows to prepare for its re-emergence.

Mercury is the master of your intellect, governing your words, thoughts, and how you express yourself.

As it is retrograded through both Libra and Virgo it has gone over aspects of justice, balance, reality, and how to all make sense of everything that has been going on in your life.

Retrogrades are historically a time for delays where it seems like nothing is moving ahead as fast as you would like it to, but just before a planet turns retrograde and direct it becomes what astrologers call stationary.

Literally almost not moving at all as it prepares for what awaits it.

In this case, today may feel like that for you.

Not bad or good, but just stationary, as if you know change is in the air along with the brand-new month that is now ahead of you yet still feel like you are seeing the world move around you instead of being a part of it.

These periods of stationary energy can be as frustrating as the retrogrades themselves but within it, there is always a benefit.

In this fast-paced life, it gets to be the norm to rush ahead out of fear of missed opportunities, however, nothing that is meant for you can ever truly pass you by.

There is a gift in energetic days like today because you are able to reflect more deeply on what matters most to you and what is most meaningful.

This feeling of intensity is amplified by the Sagittarian Moon opposing Mars in Gemini as it brings out your deepest feelings.

Mars is currently in its pre-shadow phase as it prepares for its retrograde at the end of the month, but right now its greatest power exists within not being able to hide its feelings anymore.

Whatever you have been repressing or hoping would just go away gets brought to the surface with Mars in Gemini and with the opposing Sagittarian energy not only may it have a romantic air for many, it also is going to represent your deepest truth.

You cannot be afraid of your truth, even if it feels like it makes life more complicated.

The truth always has a way of stirring things up and requiring change within your life, but it is never something that comes along with hurting or messing up plans.

Instead, it is the greatest tool for alignment, because as long as you follow it, you are also going to always attract what is meant for you.

Later in the day, the Moon in Sagittarius connects in the best way possible to Neptune in Pisces.

This brings about very philosophical and in-depth energy to the later part of the day encouraging not only your feelings to be felt more strongly but the power of your thoughts as well.

Anything related to Neptune can give life that hazy surreal aura, which today with Mercury preparing to turn direct tomorrow will be amplified, but remember, it is all part of the plan, even if at this moment you do not yet know why.

These are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Saturday, October 1, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon reigns over your zodiac sign all day again prompting you to reflect and feel. Yesterday was all about embracing opportunities and your authentic feelings, especially in terms of love, but today it is more about some space to see whether you actually did that or not. Do not become so afraid of making a mistake that you do not make a move.

You are the seeker of truth and tend to set your eye on exactly what it is that you want, but the retrograde planets may be messing with your mind a bit and have you a little afraid of actually charging ahead.

Tomorrow is when everything changes, but today offers you a chance to dig deep into these feelings that you are having or even fears so that in the weeks ahead, you do not allow anything to hold you back.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mercury is currently stationary in Virgo as it prepares to turn direct tomorrow. Virgo is your opposing sign, which means that it is all about romance for you. Virgo offers you a complement to your own energy as it can help you focus on what is rather than that beautiful little dream world you like to live in.

Today, things could feel like they have hit a wall or that you cannot make sense of something, specifically your feelings versus how things are actually showing up in your life.

As the Sagittarian Moon unites with one of your ruling planets, Neptune in Pisces, later in the day you will get a chance to remember what it feels to be inspired by the brevity of your passionate beliefs. This is the fuel for the actions that will soon start becoming clear.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mercury in your sign has been helping you to reflect on your own self in terms of the life that you are living and whether or not it is in alignment with your truth. This is a time for learning new things, seeing things from a distinct perspective, and as much as you hate to at times, admitting that you were wrong so you can move on.

No one makes the best decisions all the time but when you can admit that something is over or that you are being guided in a new direction, you are also able to embrace a new chapter and the knowledge that comes from a lesson learned.

Take today as an opportunity to embrace all that you have learned about yourself and your life and let that Neptune in Pisces energy inspire you with both compassion and forgiveness so that you do not miss the magic of this new chapter.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.