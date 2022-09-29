The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, September 30, 2022

The Sagittarius Moon forms beneficial connections with both Venus in Libra and Jupiter in Aries giving you the chance to step out and step up.

Sagittarius is the sign of the seeker, the zodiac sign that rules newness and approaches life from a philosophical lens.

It is always looking for better, always searching for more.

When the Moon, the planetary body that rules your emotional self, crosses paths with this seeker of life it creates positive and opportunistic chances in all matters of your life.

Today as it connects with both Venus in Libra and retrogrades Jupiter in Aries the main theme is new opportunities in your dating life.

Venus just began its phase in Libra yesterday as it returned home to one of its two ruling signs, the other being Taurus.

Venus in Libra does have its eyes open to new opportunities, but it also is concerned with forming a healthy and long-lasting relationship.

Dating under this energy is extremely favorable, even those blind dates that are sometimes tricky will go well today.

In terms of your love life, it has been a rough month.

A lot of retrograde planets made it more of a time of reflection or finishing those parts of your life that you realized were outgrown.

Yet, as you approach the beginning of October tomorrow, this is your chance to get back to what it is that means the most to you or that you have had to leave on the back burner for the past few weeks.

The Sagittarius Moon and Venus in Libra are prompting you to focus on what new romantic opportunities exist that are not just exciting but are those that are healthy, sustaining, and balanced as well.

This is similar to the energy that retrograde Jupiter in Aries stirs up as well, although there also may be some reflection on how in the past you may not have prioritized dates or even time with a particular person.

Jupiter traditionally rules abundance and is known as the benefactor planet which helps and guides all other energies towards what is best for you and all those around you.

Currently retrograde you have been reflecting on the ways in which you have not seized opportunities, in today’s case, specifically romantic out of a lack of worthiness of the amazing.

In love, it is interesting that regular or even those relationships borne out of patterns of wounding seem easier to enter into than the relationship which genuinely loves you in all the ways you have longed to be and is amazing in its healthiness not it is a rollercoaster of emotions.

Today the universe is guiding you to take a chance, whether it is with a new love interest or even in reconnecting with a relationship that you have not made the most time for recently.

It is a chance to see that no matter what else it feels like is going on, opportunities do always exist to make life and love better.

These are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Friday, September 30, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in your sign all day prompts you to reconnect to your feelings, especially those romantically. With Mars currently in Gemini highlighting your romantic relationships it seems that you have been in a battle of understanding and embracing your true feelings about this area of your life.

Just because you want something to work out or for someone to step up in a certain way does not mean that they are capable of it. Today you remember what you are worth, and also that it is safe to explore your feelings rather than try to pretend that they do not exist.

This allows you to finally start seeing opportunities where you previously only saw challenges.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Sagittarius is the zodiac sign that rules over the relationship area of your life. With the Moon connecting you to your feelings and the passionate fire sign of Sagittarius highlighting romance, today is not about reflecting but doing something that your heart will thank you for.

You have felt like you are at an impasse or time of transition where things did not feel like they used to, yet you could not actually say why.

Because of this you even contemplated whether you should end your current relationship but as the energy continues to shift today, you will start to see that what you really needed was some positive connected quality time with your partner. And today is the perfect day to make that happen.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You get an infusion of energy from multiple sides today. Retrograde Jupiter in Aries is highlighting your own personal beliefs and rule system for life. It is challenged not just how you think about abundance but also what those unconscious thoughts are that rule how you live your life.

This internal way of thinking affects all areas of your life but as Venus in Libra takes aim at your romantic relationships, your focus will be locked in here. What you believe to be true will often end up becoming reality.

Think about how this has played out in your romantic relationships and also the power that you have to change it. Whether it is thinking that you have no other option or that nothing else would ever work anyway, try to see things from a unique perspective.

You are being given the keys to the kingdom, make sure you do not doubt your ability to unlock the doors you have been hoping would open.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.