The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 2, 2022

Today is a bad day for three zodiac signs in astrology, and on October 2, 2022 we will get to experience how Mercury's direct course works with the Quarter Moon in Capricorn to deliver us one helluva weird day.

And what's meant by 'weird' is that on this day, we feel as though we've been released; there's a feeling of freedom and independence that comes along with the end of Mercury retrograde; however, with a Quarter Moon in Capricorn, things become a little less free and a little more uptight and inhibited.

So, we think we're heading towards something brilliant and new, while what we end up with is more of a headache than we started out with.

In business and career, this means that we still have a while to go before our perfect plan can be realized.

Yes, we have the freedom now to speak what's on our mind and get our points across, but that Capricorn Moon has other things in mind.

This Quarter Moon exists in our world simply for the purpose of setting us back a step or two.

Capricorn is the sign that always has us second-guessing ourselves, and it will be doing just that, on October 2. So, let's give ourselves a break.

We can't expect Mercury direct to give us the release we've been counting on while the Quarter Moon is in Capricorn.

It will be best for certain zodiac signs to grin and bear it just give it another day or so, and then resume with full force.

It's just a little hitch; it's like Mercury retrograde doesn't want to go away without one last little 'bang.'

Which three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on October 2, 2022?

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You aren't always that keen on this part of the year, as it is, Cancer, as you tend to get depressed around the turn of the seasons, and you might have been looking forward to October being somewhat 'more' positive this year than it has been for you in the past. You'd be right on that count, but it's not going to start for you until mid-month.

Right now, you will be biting the bullet, so to speak, where work is concerned and that means that, on this day, October 2, 2022, you will be feeling some anxiety about returning to work, tomorrow.

You aren't seeing what you wanted to see happen in the workplace and now work itself is starting to feel like dread; you aren't sure what's to become of you and your job, but so much of this is the Quarter Moon in Capricorn playing tricks on your head.

Things aren't as bad as you imagine them to be, and your best bet would be to ride the day out, in peace.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your least favorite thing in the world, or, at least one of them, is being told you cannot proceed when you are one hundred percent ready to proceed. In other words, today is going to bring you a massive delay, and it's going to depress you so much that you don't like being told what to do ever.

Not only that, you are READY to carry out some grand scheme and now, with the timing off thanks to the Quarter Moon in Capricorn, you feel like you'll lose your momentum not that you'll tell anybody else that.

You had something in mind, something that would vault you to the top of your game, and now, this 'person' comes in and pretends to have some kind of authority over you and is telling you what you can or cannot do!

The whole thing feels so 'not you' and yet, you'll have to do, as they say, which will definitely make today a rough day for you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Having the Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign on this day, Capricorn only serves to make you realize that things are not going to go your way today. This doesn't make you feel too hopeful about October in general, but the last thing you needed was for the month to start out on such an obvious 'wrong foot.'

Whether you realize it or not, you were actually waiting for the retrograde of Mercury to end and let things smooth out in your life, but that Quarter Moon seems particularly nasty to you and you may spend the day trying to rationalize it and make it work for you.

You are like that, Capricorn; you don't sink with the ship, in fact, you always find ways to survive the worst-case scenarios. Well, today isn't the worst case, but it's not going to feel all that ecstatic either. You'll make due and get through it, however, as you always do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.