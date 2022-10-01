The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, October 2, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for October 2, 2022. This Sunday, Venus is in the zodiac sign of Libra at a critical degree.

We have preparation to do in order to prepare for Venus to get comfortable in Libra.

From making changes that bring balance into our love life to working on kindness, it's a great month for love.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 02, 2022:

Aries

You mean well, Aries. Sometimes when you love someone so strongly it comes across in a way that others cannot handle. For now, accept love on its own terms knowing if something or someone is meant to be with you, it will come back around.

Taurus

Work may be a salve for past pain in love where you felt you lost. Today, in the middle of all the busy activities you pile on your plate, ask yourself if you can still feel your heart. If the answer is no, pay attention to why.

Gemini

Romance is only as good as you decide for it to be. You can be lonely at times and wish you had someone to love or a person who spoke your love language. For now, enjoy the beauty around you and remember that you can love yourself without making things complicated.

Cancer

You lead love by example. People may think they understand you but the truth is that you are only as known as you want to be. You change, as do others in your love life. So, when things seem to be going off-course, it's time to ask why.

Leo

Too much talk and not enough action can have you wondering where things can improve. You may be texting a lot and saying all the right things, but a hug speaks louder than loving words.

Virgo

Spend the money. You may want to buy something that you know will make a world of difference in how you feel. Confidence is sexy. Consider the cost an investment in yourself.

Libra

Self-love has a limit. You are ready to share your heart with someone. You may feel like you cannot wait to express your care and concern to a special someone. Your time is now and the one you will adore is coming to you soon.

Scorpio

Your past does not define you. Your past has made you who you are today. It's important to love the person you used to be because it contributed to the individual someone will love now.

Sagittarius

Friendships have amazing value for you and give you the attention and support you need. Instead of texting or calling someone you know is not going to pick up the phone, reach out to a friend who can help you see your value.

Capricorn

Respect yourself, Capricorn. You know when someone isn't treating you the way you want to be treated. It can be better to call the behavior out than to suffer in silence and say nothing.

Aquarius

Prayer changes things. A person will not change when you nag them or bring up their flaws. But, the loss of your presence and asking the universe to enlighten their heart during a small break can do wonders for your relationship.

Pisces

Give of yourself without fear. Love has no limitation. So, you don't have to hold back on how you feel. Even if the other person does not feel the same way, love makes you a better person.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.