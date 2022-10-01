The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 2, 2022

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on October 2, 2022, and this is exciting news for Aries, Taurus, and Gemini.

If you've been stumbling over your words for the last month or so, then get ready for some good news: Mercury retrograde is no longer the cause for our troubles, as the planet has gone direct.

This means that it's time to shake off the blunders and the misfired communications and bring back the confidence that comes with everyday occurrences, especially the kind that we find in our romantic lives.

We are finally free from the drag that is Mercury retrograde.

Retrograde be gone! And while we're going direct, let's also welcome in Moon square Venus for the win, as this transit finally gets a chance to shine, and when it shines, we shine.

What we can expect today, in terms of our love lives, is a deep and very real sense of change coming; it 'clicks' for us.

What we may have been doubting is now made clear, and because of this newfound clarity, we are able to see what the person in front of our eyes is worth to us, and that would be...everything in the world.

Today, with Moon square Venus as our guide, we will be feeling happy, open-minded, and ready to 'start anew'.

We want the best for ourselves and we've come to realize that we really enjoy being with the people we've chosen to be in our lives.

Today allows us the freedom to express that love and to make others very happy with the way we let them know how we feel.

Which three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on October 2, 2022?

Read on to find out.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are about to do very well on this day because you react very well to Mercury direct and you're just about ready for that 'big change' that you feel and know is coming.

It's October 2 and you are only just beginning...things have been feeling good for you for a while now, and you're just about ready to parlay that good feeling into your love life.

Whether you are in a relationship with someone or not, you feel good about being who you are, and that's where it all starts.

During Moon square Venus, you feel so good about where you are at 'mentally' right now that you believe you can treat another person with the kind of respect that is due. You are not here for the games, Aries, even though you know how much fun drama can be.

Still, you've learned your lessons and in love, you don't want to be the one who always looks for what's wrong. You are ready to see things in a brilliant and hopeful light, and this all begins today.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel lucky in love because you're starting to recognize that the person you've been focused on is truly worth your attention.

You've given them the 'right' amount of time to prove themselves to you, and what you see is that you've done well; you've made the right decisions and the person you've attracted to you is incredible.

As Mercury goes direct on this day, you'll feel as though any inhibitions that you've been holding on to, in terms of how you relate to this love interest, are falling to the wayside, and now, you are ready to experience the love that is right there, waiting for you.

You feel happy and able; your fears and reluctance are behind you now. You are ready to trust this person, and they've given you no reason to feel otherwise. Today is a lucky day for you in love, romance, and trust.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As we move into October of 2022, we also leave behind the mishaps of Mercury retrograde, which lasted over the last month and definitely put a dent in your plans, Gemini. It will be nice for you to get back on track again, and you will be doing just so, especially when it comes to love and romance.

Perhaps, this is just the right time for you to say something to the person you are fascinated with; you have a crush on someone, yet they do not know it...or perhaps they do, but the retrograde has kept you holding out on them. It's time to express yourself and tell that person what you are feeling.

While that might seem scary, or even rude...it isn't. With Moon square Venus, you will recognize that the time is right and that you can no longer waste moments like these. Today brings you the nerve to say what you feel to the one you love. Trust the moment and take that chance, Gemini.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.