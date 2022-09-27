The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, September 28, 2022

The energy turns determined and focused as Mars in Gemini aligns with Saturn in Aquarius today, encouraging you to do whatever you have to do to follow through on a dream.

Mars is the planet of action and ambition. This planet moved into Gemini at the end of August, where it will be for the next seven months, creating an opportune time to focus and get creative about accomplishing those long-lasting goals.

To have more of an idea of how this energy will affect you, look up where Gemini falls in your birth chart because that is where you can expect to see the most growth during this period.

Mars in Gemini generally is curious, creative, communicative, and extraordinarily determined to make big moves.

Usually, in life, creating the smallest ripple or the littlest amount of change is what drives you forward because to do differently is scary.

Mars in Gemini, though, does not get scared by this and instead is excited by those extensive ideas which, at first glance, seem impossible.

Mars is in its pre-shadow phase before it turns retrograde at the end of October; this means that your feelings are incredibly prominent and if there is anywhere that you have been harboring anger or negative feelings, now is when they are going to come out.

You cannot really make any substantial changes if you are not embracing your true feelings about how life is now.

By feeling everything and expressing anger, frustration, or excitement about a new chapter, you are giving yourself the confidence to trust yourself and continue down this big reveal that Mars will be doing.

Today, Mars aligns with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius, which is also in its ongoing fated union with Uranus in Taurus.

Saturn and mars began squaring off last year and have been responsible for many of the themes you have been moving through regarding freedom and restriction.

As Mars connects with Saturn today, though, it may bring about some reflection over the choices or decisions in your past that did not end up leading to abundance or freedom simply because you were not following your passion.

While this is an ongoing lesson, days like today are important because you often need to see that doing things you are supposed to or conditioned to participate in will never end living not just a life that you love but also your living your purpose.

It is about recognizing that the more you love what you do, the more you will simply love life.

This energy may feel like breaking up what felt stagnant or stuck. Alongside that Scorpio Moon, your truth will become so loud that your only answer will be to simply follow it.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Wednesday, September 28, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars has already begun working its magic on you since it entered your sign a month ago.

As it has turned into its pre-shadow phase to prepare for its retrograde next month, you may have felt like your tolerance just has not been what it used to be.

Whether with your family, partner, friends, or work, take this as an invitation to figure out why. If you find yourself more emotional, there is something to feel and look at.

With energy recently, it has also been the theme of you taking this lack of tolerance and thinking that you need to change everything instead of being focused in one centralized place.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It is no sense to keep things the same because they will keep changing from now until next spring. This will especially hit up your romantic relationship and part of your life that rules commitment. Mars in Gemini means options and choices and wants to grow, expand and experience life.

There will be great movement in this area of your chart.

Today as Saturn in Aquarius aligns with Mars, there will likely be communication between you and a romantic partner about the current situation within your life and also about what could happen in the future.

This is an opportunity to start speaking up about what you have been reflecting on. It will get you one step closer to where you want to be.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon is in Scorpio today, prompting you to start listening to your feelings more. This will feel like you are fully open and ready to receive what you have been wanting and will give you a chance to see what the New Moon Eclipse in Scorpio will look like for you next month.

The themes for you today to reflect more deeply on are your home, family, relationships and even intimacy.

This is the central focus of where the changes of eclipse season will take place, ultimately helping you get to that next level of your own life.

During the day, make sure that you are not just reflecting on your feelings about these matters but allowing them to become the roots of a new phase of growth that is beginning now. As much as you can sometimes become impatient, this time is about trusting the process.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.