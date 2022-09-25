The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes Starting September 26 - October 2, 2022

As we ease out of September, we may experience a hitch or two on our way out. What we're looking at isn't so much about physical obstacles or arguments, etc, but more about moodiness and how we interpret something that requires our attention.

With so many lunations occurring and so many of them placed on Mars, Pluto and Scorpio, this week is going to test our nerves, for sure. If we feel angry for no good reason, we have the transits to blame.

One good thing to know is that the negative is restricted to perception, and that implies that we may be off in how we see things. What's not so good is that 'everything is perception' and if we see something as wrong or negative, we will believe it and make it worse for ourselves...through perception.

In other words, we think ourselves into a much worse place than we actually are, and the transits that loom support this kind of 'overkill.'

There will be a lot of second-guessing going on, especially when it's related to talent or the ability to produce. Some of us may get it into our minds that we're going to lose our jobs, or that the person we crush on wants nothing to do with us.

None of this is based on reality, but it will feel very real to the beholder of that perception. And so, we must plow along and rise to the top; depending on who we are, we could either sink or swim during this week's escapades into self-doubt and overthinking.

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes starting September 26 - October 2, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

We'll be coming into the New Moon in Libra during this week, and that is going to bring out all of your worst insecurities. You're not fond of weeks like this as you'd like to think of yourself as cool, calm and always collected, and still, this week's New Moon is going to get the best of you.

The New Moon represents unseen potential and that's going to have you do some soul searching, which is probably the very thing you shouldn't be doing during this week. What you will find are all the things that you've already healed from, except, in your mind, you'll think that maybe you need to take another deeper look.

It's as if this week exists for you to open old wounds that have already been healed. It feels important, yet it's a total waste of time. This is how it becomes something that is only in your mind, rather than a thing of dire importance.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You would think that the New Moon in your own sign of Libra would put you in a good mood, but the problem with it is that it seems to rob you of your inspiration — at the wrong moment. You are depending on this week for creativity; you set aside the time and you made sure that you wouldn't be interrupted.

What's going on here is that you'll get the alone time that you need for sure, but in your solitude, you'll feel such an empty feeling that you won't be able to create.

Your emptiness mirrors the darkness of the Moon, and when you aren't able to bring forth your creation due to a lack of inspiration, you'll become angry and snappy. Being that you won't have anyone around you to take it out on, you'll go out looking for someone. What's worse is that after you take your frustrations out on this innocent person, you'll feel even worse than you did originally.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've got three transits here that are almost custom-made to make you feel angry and frustrated. You cannot get around the curve this week, Scorpio, and this is because your anger overrides your rationality.

You take things way too seriously, and you react with way too much passion; people around you start to back off, and while you interpret their fear of you as something that's good, in all honesty, it's so far from good...especially because you show nothing but brashness.

You are loud and excessive during this week and there's nothing there to back it up, and you know it. You know that you're being rude and assertive and yet, you can't figure out what it is that you're really going for. You just feel angry and pouty, and you play it up so much simply because you can't figure out what it is that angers you so much this week.

