The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, September 27, 2022

In the days following the Libra New Moon, it seems the energy is changing drastically preparing you for a new month ahead and all the changes that are lurking around the corner.

The Moon moves into Scorpio earlier in the day casting an intense aura around your intuition and feelings.

Scorpio is an impassioned water sign that is instinctively aware of what is beneath the surface and also will traverse any depths in order to understand and accomplish any tasks.

This adds an air of feeling ready to see what the retrogrades have brought up within your life and a chance to begin to see things differently.

One of the best attributes of Scorpio is that it believes in truth primarily, even if at times it may feel challenged to fully express its feelings, this is a sign that can stand in both the light and dark that exists within life.

The Moon in Scorpio intensifies your feelings making every seem more urgent or important.

This will bring to light some of what has been simmering below the surface during the past few weeks as you navigate the world of six planets being retrograde.

As you near Mercury turning direct on October 2nd the energy begins to shift, much like today, where you no longer are afraid of what changes are lingering around the edges of your life but instead feel excited and drawn to embrace them.

While it will likely take most of October in order to be in the place to see a significant improvement, today is a chance to realize that what scared you only a few months ago is now something that you are genuinely looking forward to.

This is what growth looks like.

You have an immense number of possibilities around you today to not only tap into your greater truth but also to start to see that you always knew it, it was just that there was too much static around to be able to fully listen to it.

Use this intensity of emotion today to harness confidence in knowing who you are as you begin to release everything that you had carried for far too long.

Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus is still in their union together bringing back important themes from last year for you to deeply evolve into which will amplify that energy to move forward today.

Also occurring in the skies today Mercury in Virgo will align with Pluto in Capricorn energizing that theme of truth.

In this case though because of Mercury retrograde, you will likely be called to go back over some vital details about either what has occurred or what you hope will soon happen.

You may feel called to have a conversation or assert what it is that you now feel confident in, just remember that the truth never needs to be proven to anyone.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday, September 27, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

After a few weeks of likely just being overwhelmed by your emotions, you are starting to finally emerge from the fog. It likely began at the end of last week and increased during the New Moon in Libra, now however that the Moon has moved into your sign, there is a new lightness that is starting to emerge.

As much as you can traverse the darkness and be surrounded by those that are still heavy within their own, you also deserve to step into the light.

You deserve to not have to deal with the heavier aspects of life just because you can but to be able to embrace and receive joy, love, and fulfillment. Start to embrace this dream that you have for what life could be because you actually have the tools now to create it.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn is still in retrograde although you are now in the final weeks of its last phase in your sign for some time which means that you are going to start to see a great deal more freedom and expansion within your own life.

Today Saturn in Aquarius aligns with Uranus in Taurus and Mars in Gemini giving you a boost of determination and curiosity to try something new.

Even if it is not a huge life matter it still will be good to engage this spirit today by stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing something new and exciting in your life. You have worked so hard for this moment, it is important to make sure that you are enjoying it.

Life will begin to expand in ways you cannot even imagine beginning in November, but for now, it is enough to simply get used to being excited about life once again.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Scorpio Moon today really connects you back with your romantic feelings. Scorpio is always the sign that highlights this theme within your life and today is just a taste of what will be coming down the line for you next month as the next eclipse occurs within this deep-water sign.

With the eclipses occurring in your zodiac sign and Scorpio for this year it is no surprise that it also means you are going to be going through some dramatic changes within your life.

As much as you may wonder when this roller coaster of surprises will end, it is also delivering you to a place much better than you left. Use this as an opportunity and chance to believe in what your heart is telling you, whether it is about an existing relationship or even finding the courage to start again. The best love is always the one that teaches you how to more deeply love yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.