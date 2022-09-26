The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 27, 2022

Three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, and here is the reason why.

One thing we can probably all agree on is the idea of compatibility. It just doesn't happen unless it's meant to be, and if two people are incompatible, they know it.

You can't fake compatibility, nor can you work towards it. Sure, we can try, but when it comes to love and romance, there has to be a little magic to the attraction, as forcing love never really works.

Not in reality. So, if we get along with some people but not others, then we really can attribute that ability to luck.

And when it works, it works so well and we feel lucky to have this kind of relationship simply because we are, indeed, compatible with our mate.

On Tuesday, September 27, Mercury trines Pluto, focuses on compatibility and lets us work towards making our connections with those we truly get along with.

Our love lives stand to improve during this transit, as there's luck in our communications today, as well.

In other words, today is not just a good day to sit down for a meaningful heart-to-heart, but a great day to celebrate all that we have in common with the person we are with.

This particular transit is also called 'the genius aspect' and what this means down here on earth is that when Mercury trines Pluto, we become gifted with exceptional insight and ability mostly in the form of communication.

So, when we use this genius aspect in our romantic lives, we can't help but experience hope, excitement and the thrill of deeply sharing ideas with someone we love.

Which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on September 27, 2022?

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Once you get into the wacky-giddy mood, there's no stopping you, and when you bring that awesome mood into your relationship, as you will be prone to do during Mercury trine Pluto, you'll find that you get to do what you love best: make your partner laugh. And we're not talking about stopping there. You feel so good about life on this day, that your positive energy is infectious.

Being that you are in a good relationship where your partner is both supportive and hilarious, you won't be surprised to see how much they are into making you laugh today, either.

There is comedy in the air, and honestly, what could be better than that? Today brings you the 'rare air' of being in love with someone without the hassle. No judgments today, no looking down your nose, the 'genius aspect' lets you appreciate the good in this day without having to dive down into the dregs.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

September 27 is looking mighty fine for both you and your partner, as things feel 'light' today. There are no hidden agendas, and if there were, you'd both be spilling the beans by midday.

What makes you feel so lucky in love today is the simplicity that you both get to experience; where did the drama go? Where are the words that are spoken too loudly, or too rashly?

They are not here today. Today is for kindness and respect, and being that there is no hidden agenda, that also means that neither of you is up for anything other than peace and lightness of being.

Laughter is everywhere you turn today, and that will inspire your own inner comedian. When you joke around, Virgo, the world takes a breather, and today, you are all jokes and smiles. Much appreciated.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury trine Pluto is your 'accidental/meant to be' helping hand today as it gives you just the right touch to all of the conversations had between you and your romantic partner. Sometimes, we wish we could say the 'beautiful' things that are on our minds, yet, we lack the poetic license to be that 'out there'.

Well, today's genius aspect provides all the right words at all the right times, and by the time this day is over, both you and your partner will be so impressed by each other's ability to share the love you have, that you'll decide you are nothing less than super-lucky.

And that's how it's going to feel; as if luck chose you to fall on and now that it's here, it's just doing its best work. Today will have you laughing, sharing jokes, and feeling like you hope it never ends, with your loved one. You might even be on the way to making memories to come, as this day could indeed be memorable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.