The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 28, 2022

Hello Mars trine Saturn. What could you possibly have in mind for us mere mortals today?

For three zodiac signs, rough horoscopes are in store on September 28, 2022, that's what.

Could it be a hostile takeover of our emotional state, or perhaps the true knowledge that we've been declined, rejected, and let go of?

Or, do you have something even more delicious in store for us, along the lines of watching our many efforts go to waste? How about a cocktail of all the above? Oh yes, make mine on the rocks, please.

Mars trine Saturn. Say it and weep. This transit is like the big "NO" at the end of a "YES" oriented endeavor. This is the transit that stops us, dead in place. We try, we fail, that's today.

So, during this time, it's best for us to keep a healthy detachment from everything that we involve ourselves in.

This is not the day where we hear the good news of how we passed that test, or how our great work was finally received today is the day that, at best, we take it all in stride, and at worst, we end up smashing things out of frustration.

Yes, we will be rejected today. In love, at work, in the arts, we may put out our best work to date, but the stars are not aligned with the success of these projects and so we'll just have to wait for another day.

Mars trine Saturn delivers to us a firm 'NO' and shows no signs of relenting. We have a choice today: walk away, happily detached and on our way to Buddha-hood, or feel the burn as our egos are set on fire, one way or another.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 28, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

OK, today is going to give you a situation that you want nothing to do with, and you're not going to be able to get out of it.

There's a trick implied here as if you were thrust into this situation through deception, and as you spend the day putting together the pieces, you'll start to realize who got you involved and how angry you are at them for doing so.

While you are not someone who likes to leave anything 'half done' you'll stay on for the work, but your resentment will grow greater and greater as the day presses on.

By evening, you'll have had it, and you'll also be ready to share your feelings on the subject. Mars trine Saturn feels like a bad practical joke was played on you, and you don't just feel bad about it — you feel like getting revenge, as well.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your day more than likely revolves around something having to do with work, or office life, and with Mars trine Saturn in the sky, this probably isn't great news. Today has you feeling exceptionally strong-willed and clear-headed.

Sounds like a fabulous start, until you realize that just about everything you try out today is built to fail, right from the start. You're starting to wonder whether the stars have it in for you as this is all beginning to feel very, very personal.

What goes from work-related gradually morphs into all eyes on you, looking for what you did that was wrong.

You resent being under the microscope like this, especially when you didn't do anything wrong. The nerve of these freaks and their judgments! How dare your people accuse you of being anything less than golden?

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There are times in your life when you feel like you are literally 'above' it all, and while you try not to let everyone in on that kind of hoity-toity thinking, today may have you expressing this kind of sentiment to those in your life simply because you feel you have no other choice.

Today brings you a situation in which you KNOW you are right. In sharing this info with others, you will feel as though you're doing them a favor.

But with Mars trine Saturn in the sky, the people in your life as simply not into hearing your brilliant scheme.

Much to your dismay, you're not the superstar that you believe yourself to be not in the minds of the people you wanted to impress.

This is such a downer, Aquarius. You really are trying hard today, but as it stands, nobody's buying your goods.

