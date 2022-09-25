The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Trust No One During The Moon in Scorpio, September 27 - 29, 2022

Of all the actions we're supposed to be able to do, 'trust' is up there with the big boys, and when trust is the topic, most of us end up grumbling and mumbling to ourselves.

Why is it so hard to trust people? Is it because we have so much to hide, or is it because we just naturally assume that if we trust another person they are doomed to fail us in some way?

During the Moon in Scorpio, we will get to analyze and over-analyze our feelings about trust.

It's become more popular to distrust people; no one really feels the pressure to blindly trust anymore, as we know what human beings are capable of. But certainly, we have to trust someone sometimes, right?

Yes, we do, and knowing we can trust certain people can make our lives better but today? Nah, today has only feelings of doubt and distrust in it. During Moon in Scorpio, we don't trust anyone, and we'll be hard-pressed to think we need to on any level.

For those of us who will take on the Full Moon in Scorpio package of distrust, we will feel just fine being the way we are. We no longer feel as though we owe the world anything, and trusting people is among the last of the things we feel obligated to do.

And so, today will have three signs of the Zodiac showing us all that they do not need us. It may not make us seem friendly or vulnerable, but that's not on our 'to-do' list for the day. Today is about getting through the day without having to risk our emotions to do so.

The three zodiac signs who trust no one during the Moon in Scorpio on September 27, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Gone are the days when you willingly accept the terms of just about anything, as your trust was tapped out a long time ago. You don't feel like you need to trust in order to live, and should anyone else interfere with your thinking, you'll just casually push them to the side where they can believe whatever they want. As long as it doesn't touch you, you'll be just fine.

You think trust is the most overrated thing that ever existed and you are tired of watching everyone fall into the trap of thinking that you have to trust in order to experience life fully.

You've had your share of what 'trust' does to you, and honestly, you'd rather pass. Lack of trust doesn't seem to get in the way of anything for you, Taurus. You're still able to love, be kind, be generous, and have friends, and during the Moon in Scorpio, you'll maintain that 'no trust' is the best trust.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Transit Moon in Scorpio will bring you back to the realization that you cannot trust anyone, nor do you even want to. Every time you've ever put your trust in someone, they fail you, and you've come to think that it's not so much their fault but your own for believing.

You get on just fine without having to put your life on the line for some die-hard belief; why bother trusting? It just makes things more dramatic and unrealistic.

In your world, trust is an expectation game; you expect, you live on that expectation, and then, when the inevitable disappointment shows up, you sink into depression, knowing your trust was worthless.

So, why bother? What's your feeling today, in terms of trust? Why bother putting all your eggs in one basket, if you know that basket is doomed to split apart at the seams? You follow your gut, Libra. You're better off doing it that way.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

With the Moon in your sign of Scorpio, you might be feeling pretty dang strong today, and strong, in your case, means clear-headed and determined. You rely only on yourself these days, whether you have a zillion friends around you or not.

You are the person who lives the phrase, "If you want something done, then do it yourself." Self-sufficiency is your middle name, and you don't want to bog yourself down with having to trust people in order to realize a dream of yours.

You know that people aren't going to come through for you, and honestly, why should they?

That's the whole kicker right there. Your attitude is, "Why should I trust people as they owe me nothing?" And you'd be right.

Nobody owes anyone anything, and as far as you're concerned, Scorpio, you'd rather achieve something without the begrudged 'trust' of another person. You are your own thinker; you don't owe anyone your trust. That's how you get things done properly in your world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.