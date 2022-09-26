The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 27, 2022

Our rough day is brought to us by none other than the Moon in Scorpio, as it makes everything we do today feel a little more sensitive than it should feel.

This transit highlights our emotional needs, and holy moly, that's a fairly large territory.

It's going to be hard to escape this one, but certain zodiac signs will basically throw themselves onto a pyre of emotions today.

The Moon in Scorpio has its wonderful sides, of course...it taps into our intuitive side and lets us see both sides of every argument.

It also makes us take everything too seriously, and, well, you know how that one ends.

During the Moon in Scorpio, we may come to someone's rescue, thinking we can really be helpful.

What we'll be greeted with instead of a warm welcome is the condemnation of our attitude, meaning, we'll be accused of being annoying when all we really wanted to do was help out.

What's worse is that during the Moon in Scorpio, we aren't taken seriously. So, we might offer our best advice to someone who can only see us as a fool.

Today is for trying and getting nowhere with our efforts, especially if those efforts are about getting to the point, soothing someone's emotional imbalance or simply wanting to be nice.

Today doesn't seem to allow for niceness, no matter how hard we try. What we have to work with today is the idea that it might be best to butt out of other people's business, as nobody really wants to hear what we have to offer, no matter how pure or truly helpful our words may be.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 27, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You might get yourself into one of those situations today where you are resented for simply being a smart person. You happen to be quite proud of your achievements, and it will be during Moon in Scorpio that you decide to 'shout it from the rooftops' in a manner of speaking.

What this means is that today, your pride escapes the prison of humility and makes you want to intervene in other people's affairs because you believe you are in touch with things they cannot possibly see or know.

While you might be very psychic or intuitive, on this day, during Moon in Scorpio, your skills make you come off like some kind of faith healer who thinks a little too highly of themselves. It's unfair and of course untrue, but still, you seem to rub people the wrong way today. It's as if the more you try to help, the fewer people want you to even try.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today feels like a slap in the face for you, as it almost feels as if everything you've studied so hard for is now being treated like it's no big deal by the people in your social circle.

You believe in yourself, and really, that's all that matters, but in trying to be helpful, you will come across a person or two, today, that thinks you are basically a fraud and an attention hound.

Nobody seems to get that you take your work seriously and that the work of intuition is something you willingly accept, as you feel it can help you to help others.

So, as you make the attempt to guide others along their path today, you will be challenged by that one person who simply can't let you have your moment in the Sun.

They just have to ruin it and ruin it they will. If you can feel satisfied doing a good deed without the recognition of it, then you'll be better off today, during the Moon in Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You could go either way on this day, as this transit, Moon in Scorpio can be helpful when it comes to getting in touch with one's emotional state, and you've been in need of that over the last few weeks.

However, while you may have success with this, you won't be in the right company for the job, and you may find that every new thing that you discover within yourself is something nobody else has an interest in.

That's OK, Sagittarius, the work you're doing is private work anyway, but it would certainly feel a lot nicer if people could just be NICE to you today.

That's where the day turns sour. Yes, you are on the road to recovery, completion and inner knowledge, but no, nobody cares what stage of progress you're at.

During the Moon in Scorpio, you'll be sailing alone. Your journey may be wondrous, but it will be solo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.