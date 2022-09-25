The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 26, 2022

As we round off the last part of this month, we will stumble upon a few helpful astrological transits that may just end up turning our love lives around for good.

What makes September 26, 2022 a lucky day for love for three zodiac signs?

We're at the place right now where love doesn't come easily but it's there and it needs to have a light shining down on it, lest it becomes forgotten or something we readily brush aside.

It's easy enough to get into a rut with love, and while we have a transit like Venus trine Pluto on the 26th of September, we have a shot at seeing where we've gone wrong, if indeed, we have gone wrong.

Being that we also have Mercury conjunct Venus at this time, we are not only able to see where we need improvement, but together, we can easily and happily figure out what to do with it all.

If we see that we are becoming slothful in our approach towards our own love lives, then it will be around now that we 'awaken' to the idea that we need to intervene.

'Intervene' sounds like 'Enter Venus,' and it makes me wonder if somehow these ideas are related, by root word, or so.

During Mercury conjunct Venus, we will be doing just that: entering Venus, and while we're there, we're going to be concentrating on what makes this love so good and how we can expand on this idea so that we can always turn to goodness in the future.

Mercury conjunct Venus makes it easy to see what's good in what we already have, and that will inspire more of the same, as time goes on.

Which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on September 26, 2022?

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll be happily entering Venus on this day, Leo, and it will come in the form of you making great efforts to make the person you love, laugh. Comedy and laughter have always been your saving grace, and when times are down, you know how to come in with just the right kind of joke to put a smile on the face of your partner.

You have grown tired of the arguments and the disagreements, and over the last few weeks, you've seen way too many to count.

The relationship you're in was built on drama and fire behavior but nobody can keep up that kind of passion, and you've come to realize that you need more than fire and drama; you need balance and harmony.

As Libra season moves in and helps to release some of that Virgo tension, you and your mate will experience a well-deserved 'calm' and this one is thankfully not 'before the storm.' Life starts to get better for you and your loved one at the end of September 2022.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

After a solid season of anticipation, followed by more disappointment than you can shake a stick at, you'll be happy to know that the calm has finally arrived and you can finally put away your hyper judgment.

This is a direct order from Mercury conjunct Venus, and it's telling you to stop being so picky about everything your partner wears, says, feels, believes, and does and start accepting that this person seriously cares for you and if they weren't there, you'd be alone.

Being that you never like being alone, it's time to accept that the person whom you call your 'partner' is truly a beautiful and worthy person in your life and that you need to honor them as they are not your toy but your partner.

You'll feel a lot easier during this time as the pressure is now off of you. You'll experience luck in love on this day if you are able to move out of your own way.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra season hit and you're feeling mighty fine but not only that, you feel confident and really happy about your physical appearance. Sometimes that matters to you and sometimes looking good isn't a thing you care about, but today, September 26, during Mercury conjunct Venus, you feel like you are made of magic and your partner notices this, too.

While your whole life isn't exactly made up of days when you feel incredibly attractive, it sure is nice to have one of these kinds of days every now and then, and when you feel good, you become more attractive to those who are prone to notice you in the first place.

Your partner will be all over you today as if they've just discovered one of the latest wonders of the world: you. Enjoy the physical universe, Libra. This joy is for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.