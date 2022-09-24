The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love Without Commitment During The Moon Conjunct Venus On September 25, 2022

On September 25, 2022, many of us will take a deep look at our love lives, and some of us will come to the conclusion that, at this point in our lives, we're more into something that's free of commitment rather than someone that comes with a heavy attachment.

This isn't a spur-of-the-moment idea either, this comes as the result of much analysis and thought.

We know ourselves and right now, with the influential transit of the Moon conjunct Venus at our side, we feel we know who we are and how we wish to live our lives.

Whether we feel we've been burned by love and have no immediate desire to throw ourselves back into that kind of vulnerability, or we simply don't want to take on any additional burdens at this point.

There's one thing that stands, and that during Moon conjunct Venus, certain signs of the Zodiac are up for nothing too heavy when it comes to love and romance.

What makes this a positive is that we are upfront about our desires; we aren't lying to anyone and we don't want to be with people under false circumstances.

We want to be clearly understood when we say that we only are here for love without strings. This kind of honesty is admirable and will end up hurting nobody's feelings. Power to the truth tellers!

The three zodiac signs who want love without commitment during the Moon conjunct Venus on September 25, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're not always the person who wants your love affairs to be non-committal, but then again, you don't always have Moon conjunct Venus in the sky, influencing your choices. You are experienced; you've been in love and you've seen your share of heartbreak.

You also realize that love comes with this as if there's a secret contract that is signed in the beginning that basically promises heartbreak in the future. You see this as reality, and you also know that you don't have to worry about it because, as far as you're concerned, you aren't about to get too serious about anyone.

You want to have fun, you want to be adored and loved but not 'seriously' loved as that comes with way too much baggage for you to deal with at this point. Right now, you are upfront and honest about your love life: you only want something lightweight and easy right now. Everything else can wait in line. Another day, maybe.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have your ideals and one of them is where you get to love who you want when you want to, and if you so choose to walk away from that love, then you will do just that.

You don't want another person to cramp your style, and even though your set of standards may not suit everyone, you figure that in this way you can weed out those who are not up for what you want, which is a no strings attached kind of affair.

You're not up for taking on a person's problems or personality deficits; you're really only into the fun and the good times that you KNOW can be shared by two consenting adults.

With guidelines in place, you figure you can have exactly what you want, as long as everybody involved knows this isn't the kind of relationship that ends up in marriage with kids. During the Moon conjunct Venus, you will be very adamant about how you live your life, and this kind of love is ultimately the only kind you want.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Right now, you just want to live in peace. You aren't up for moody people nor are you into being forced to act a certain way in romantic situations.

You love to be loved and you're all about sharing a beautiful time with someone, but the one thing that you don't want right now is a lock-down situation with someone who wants more from you than you're willing to give.

During the Moon conjunct Venus, you will be very honest with yourself: you aren't willing to give much. Sure, you are generous and kind and sweet, but you're not that into draining your emotions and setting yourself up for some future heartbreak.

That's why you'll be putting it out there, straight up: you want a carefree love affair. Anything more than that is too much for you to deal with right now. You are honest and forthright, and your choice will be respected by the right person..or persons.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.