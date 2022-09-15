The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 16, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 16, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place today in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

The Sun continues to be in Virgo, and the day's energy comes with a Life Path 4, the Manager.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Decisions are hard to make, Aries. Today, you may need to run a pro and con list to help you narrow down the benefits of your options.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Are you fighting with your best friend, Taurus? When two people are close to one another, it's normal to bump heads.

These moments help you to become better people and to learn and grow in your friendship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Stay curious, Gemini. The opportunity to solve a problem may not be plain and clear.

But with a bit of test, trial, and error you can eventually come to the solution you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Let go of the past, Cancer. One way to move closer to your happiness is to forgive and move on to the life you are meant to live. You have dedicated enough energy to the past and are ready to enjoy your future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Take a moment to dream of what you want in your life. Ask the universe to be there to partner with you to make those dreams come true.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

You may feel tempted to do something that you know is not good for you.

Try to do something to take your mind off of that. It's stressful to always focus on the things you know are unhealthy. Turn your attention toward what builds your life up.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

It's not easy to talk about your feelings at times. You may not like the idea of being exposed so openly right now. Start small and take it from there.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Soon life will head in a new direction, Scorpio. Change is never easy but when it is necessary, it's good to embrace the process so you can get as much out of the experience as possible.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You need people, but there are days when it is best for you to fly solo and do something on your own. Today, you accomplish much more when you are quiet and apart from the noise of the world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

When someone acts entitled, it can cause you to feel angry about their attitude.

You may sense when a person's attitude changes toward you and it hurts your relationship.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Don't rush things right now, Aquarius.

When it feels right for you, you may want to push the envelope now, but pace yourself. Savor the beginning of this relationship.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Look to the past, Pisces. There are lessons there you could never have without studying history. Take a moment to review your experiences and consider their impact on your life and future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.