The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 24, 2022

It won't be difficult to have a rough day as we're basically caught between two majorly weird transits that do NOT have our best interests at heart.

We're looking at the Moon square Mars, which is guaranteed to bring out our hostility, and Moon trine Uranus in Taurus, which practically hand delivers us into situations where we will be doubted, made fun of, disbelieved and ignored.

Wow, transits, you really know how to rain on a parade, don't you?

Let's look at the Moon square Mars. On this day, those of us who are prone to anger or lashing out will be in our prime.

Because we have that Moon trine Uranus energy backing it up, we can also pretty much figure that we'll find good reasons to lash out, and that will be because everyone we deal with today is not our friend.

We will find ourselves in the company of those who already have no respect for us, our minds or our efforts, so we'll have a choice: walk away or stand and fight.

Today puts the spotlight on the 'stand and fight' crowd, which is always a losing situation, especially considering this is all about ego and very little else. We are the spoiled brats today; we are the rampant egomaniacs that demand attention.

And here's the key point: we are the ones who put ourselves in the position of being made fun of. In other words, all the roughness that comes with the Moon square Mars trine Uranus is because, on some unconscious level, we asked for it.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 24, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are at the beck and call of the Moon square Mars, as it twists you into fits of anxiety and anger. You might not even know why you're so angry today, but you can't shake the feeling that there's someone to blame for it.

This sends you on a mission to find that person, even if you have to create a scenario that really doesn't exist. That's how Uranus comes into play; because you can't put a finger on what's really at the bottom of your anxious anger, you pick a fight with someone — anyone, and you finally get to release everything that you've been keeping in.

You are going to ruin your own day because, as everyone knows, if you harbor that much negativity within, sooner or later it's going to blow, and today is that day. You are a walking study in negative energy today, and as usual, you'll be taking it out on someone else.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

In your nonstop search for control and order, you tend to get yourself feeling very uptight when things don't go according to plan. Today, however, adds a new element to the order fixation, and that is because the Moon square Mars ignites your ego and makes you think that you are owed this.

This day holds in store for you an entire set of reasons as to why things aren't working out and being that you can't seem to help, you unconsciously decide to make everybody pay for this heinous crime, which, of course, is no such thing.

Today is about you making a huge big deal out of something that nobody else can relate to. You will be snappy and offensive, but in your mind, you will feel completely justified in being this way. It's as if you feel you get a pass for behaving badly. If it doesn't go your way, it's trash in your opinion.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The last thing you needed was a transit like the Moon square Mars to come into your world and disrupt things as it will do. What makes this day so rough for you is that you feel you've been doing so well and that everything in your life is neatly in place; nothing is bothering you, and perhaps, that is exactly what tips the scales where you are concerned.

There's too much peace, and the Moon square Mars makes you crave for...war. It's like you can't help it; you just won't accept that things are actually good.

You want something to go bad just so you can tell people, "I told you so." You will create a hardship for yourself today simply because you can't stop imagining that something dreadful is coming your way. Welcome to the self-fulfilling prophecy, Pisces, brought to you by the Moon square Mars.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.