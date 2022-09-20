The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, September 21, 2022

On September 21 2022 three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes.

The heavens are calling you to step outside of what you have known and venture into the wide-open possibilities that are in front of you.

The Moon is in Leo today casting a bold spell over you to believe that you can do anything, and it will not steer you in the wrong direction.

A Leo Moon asks you to be honest with yourself about your feelings and embrace the confidence that comes from following through on them.

It does not doubt, nor does it fear if it is wrong. It only pursues with the knowledge that it must.

Early in the day, it connects with a retrograde Jupiter in Aries giving you the ability to harness the power of your thoughts to create the life that you know can exist.

This is the coming together of both perseverance and the ambition to make it happen no matter how things seem in the present moment.

As Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus, both retrograde, continue their union the energy is increased making you feel the tension that exists between keeping things the same and changing them forever.

Saturn represents restriction while Uranus thrives on freedom. When these two come together it emphasizes these themes within your own life, challenging you to believe and act to create the life of your dreams.

It also pits these two energies against one another, making you feel like you have to choose between one extreme or the other.

Even though the greatest risk will always be in not taking one, the energy today comes with the price of knowing that imagination will always trump reality.

It does not mean that what dream world you spin inside your mind cannot become the life that you live but only that unless you follow it, life itself will seem meaningless.

The Leo Moon prompts you to listen and acknowledge the truths that have been long buried within your soul.

As it does so, Jupiter in Aries will unite with Saturn in Aquarius casting off the chains of your beliefs that have made you think you had to play small.

That you needed to do what others wanted you to, or that somehow you had to suffocate on your own hopes because they were just frivolous nothings instead of the seeds of your future.

Whenever tension in the skies builds it means that there is an awakening that is happening deep within your heart.

Today the Leo Moon and Uranus in Taurus will help you open your eyes and your heart so that you can see the greatest power you will ever know is that believing in what you can imagine leads to a life that will even exceed that.

Life can be anything but first, you have to believe that it is possible.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

These three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Wednesday, September 21, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in Leo reignites a fire within that helps to remind you who you truly are. Just because others are satisfied with a certain kind of life does not mean that you ever will be. It does not mean that you should or even have to try.

There is no blending in for you, instead, it is about recognizing that you were meant to stand out. You were meant to live a life that is different than others and that following the call of your own soul is the only way that will get you there.

In this space, you are being invited to take a chance and to reflect on the choices that you have made and whether or not they have been truly authentic with your own self.

As you are able to see yourself in various parts of your life, you will know what truly resonates or does not. This lets you break away from those pieces that do not truly honor your radiant spirit and set you free from what will.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus in Taurus has magic up its sleeve for you, but first, you have to remember that once this planet is done with you your new life will not look anything like your old one. It means that everything is up for grabs, and anything is possible.

At this point, you should understand that everything is fluid in your life right now and is in a state of transition.

Nothing is certain and nothing is definite. You are going to be gifted with the ability to shake loose from the reigns of expectations today and get down to a deeper truth of what has been motivating you forward in recent times.

Take this as a truth and let it settle to the bottom of your soul like a stone. Do not try to throw it away or think it inconvenient, instead recognize this is exactly what you have been searching for. And now that you have it, nothing else should matter.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn in Aquarius is continuing its alignment with Uranus in Taurus today making sure that there is nothing you are hanging onto simply out of the fear of what happens if you let it go.

The Moon in Leo brings a romantic allure to the day challenging you to define what it is that you need from love and a relationship while making sure that it is in alignment with your own growth. It is time to make sure that you have truly put to rest the chaos and lessons of your past.

Of course, they can and should make you better as you move forward but they also should no longer hold the power over you dictating your moves or decisions.

Release this Aquarius and recognize that the only people who ever told you how to live were those who did not know how to do it for themselves.

You are sitting in a place of immense power as it no longer matters what others think because you finally have learned and are listening to your own truth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.