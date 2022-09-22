The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 23, 2022

Today we may say something we end up regretting majorly and this leads to rough horoscopes for three zodiac signs on September 23, 2022.

We have too many transits affecting communication today. Mercury retrograde remains, and we can expect a lot of 'foot in mouth' disease to occur, so to speak.

We'll be presented with choices; that's Mercury retrograde in essence.

What we do with those choices will be up to our own discretion, and that's the thing: discretion is not our strong suit on this day.

That is why we need to back off and think first before we speak because what we say on this day will reverberate.

We have more power than we know, and if we're not careful, we could end up really causing some serious damage at work, in love and in terms of anything business or real estate related.

So, let's get it straight today: If you mean yes, then say yes, and if NO is what you mean, then let it be known. This is not a good idea for shady areas; we need to speak in black and white terms.

We run the risk of being horribly misunderstood today, so do yourself a solid and think things through before naively laying it all out. Don't tell someone you'll 'be there' if you have no intention of showing up and don't promise someone something you can't deliver. This is real, and it needs to be paid attention to.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Friday, September 23, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Rather than spend the entire day filled with regret over something you've said, stop now and think, Taurus: do you really need to say 'all that' and aren't you basically fully aware that if you say what you want to say that you'll end up hurting someone's feelings?

Yes, you are aware, and you despise the idea of hurting anyone but you are also not keen on suffering alone, and what you have to say to someone today may be what is needed to end your personal trauma.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

However, you are also impulsive and you may end up blurting your entire thought out, which will seem excessive and unnecessary once it's 'out there' for discussion. Do yourself a favor and don't push the transits; they will power your words to a fault, and you will end up overdoing it, and yes, you will hurt someone's feelings.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today has you imagining that you could get away with what you're doing, and this is work-related and serious. You've been undermining someone else at work and they have caught on to your antics and they don't like it. At this point, you should be planning your excuse and your reasoning, because they are about to call you out in front of everyone.

You did something wrong and now you have to face up to it, and that's definitely not something you want to do. You're guilty and you will be backed into a corner, and that is where you will ruin everything.

And why? Because today's Mercury 'problems' will have you defending yourself blindly, thus creating more of a negative condition for yourself. You will also reject a friend today as that will help to deflect the attention off of you and onto them. Today makes you think you are a master manipulator when all you really are is a liar.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You will be presented with a choice today, and by the end of the day, you will have ruined that opportunity to the point where it is no longer something you can have anything to do with it. Yes, it gets that bad, Scorpio.

You are about to speak out of turn. While that may not seem like too much of a biggie for you, it just so happens that the other person involved takes everything way too seriously, and being that they are the one offering the opportunity to you, you might want to tone your speech down a touch.

You may even be walking in with great intentions, but you're also a Scorpio, and that means that your good intentions could also come with a controlling attitude and an inability to compromise. If you say one little thing that's off, you'll blow your entire day. And knowing you, you will have to say that one little thing, in spite of the consequences.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.