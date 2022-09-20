The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 21, 2022

Forceful personalities will rise to the top of this heap today, as Jupiter in Aries leads the way, in terms of astrological transits.

What we'll be seeing today is the work of great minds that tend to go off on a tangent.

The intentions for today are splendid; nobody is in a bad mood and every accomplishment is for the better of humanity but there's that one little hitch: ego.

Ego spoils the fun of it all, once again.

How that's going to work is like this. Say, for instance, you find the ultimate solution to something at work, or at home.

It's such a good idea that you can't keep it to yourself, you NEED to share your thoughts because once you let that cat out of the bag, it's just going to create so much goodness.

You know your plan is going to work, and even though nobody else is aware of what's in your mind, you know that the next step is to tell them what you have in mind.

And that's where everything goes to smithereens.

Yes, you have great intentions and yes, you are probably right but your approach lacks something: charm. Today, with Jupiter in Aries, you are way pushier than you are compelling, and your success hinges on a soft sell, rather than on a storm-trooper raid on people's senses.

Aries can be pushy, we all know this, and certain zodiac signs will find that their personality is bigger than their need to actually be of some help here.

In other words, we start out great, but then we get in our own way, which will impede all and any progress.

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on September 21, 2022?

Read on to find out.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You like to think of yourself as pure positive energy. And, you definitely can be that way when you try, but you also tend to get it into your head because you're in a positive way — everybody has to get on board with your feelings.

If they aren't as positive as you, you condemn them and label them 'losers.' You really don't have much patience, do you, Aries?

All that great energy and today, during Jupiter in Aries, you start out phenomenally optimistic, only to let other people's opinions of you turn your mood sour and distasteful. It's as if you can't keep the positive vibe going, and that becomes obvious when no one wants to join your club.

What's worse is that everyone you know wants to believe in you — they want to hear you out and they know you're brilliant and that you always come up with great ideas. You are the one who gets in your own way today. You are the one who compromises your own positive state of mind.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've been teetering these days; one false move and you could end up in a super foul mood. You just aren't in the mood for people and if anything is going to set you off, it's people.

Today allows you to wake up feeling pretty invulnerable; you aren't afraid to go out and tackle things. Work feels welcoming and your brain is firing away, creating idea after idea some of which you are starting to think might benefit others.

Because Jupiter in Aries is a gregarious transit that is known for instilling hope in the most hopeless of people, you will start to feel as if the water is safe and that there really are no sharks lurking around, waiting for you.

Here's the burn: You are the shark today, Cancer. You may feel 'OK' about people today, but you're secretly waiting for someone to do or say the wrong thing to you, and then you'll pounce. You're the shark.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As far as forceful personalities go, you're about as forceful as it gets, and today will have you overdoing it to such a degree that you might not have friends by the end of the day. Right now, you are in a position of power; that's fine, we need authority and we need people in power.

However, you've decided that your authority is godlike and unquestionable, and for this reason alone, you'll not only get flak from your friends and family, you'll be told by an authority that is greater than you that you have to stop, or be kicked out.

You are smart, Leo. You know the difference between wanting to impress people and corralling them into a corner today's transit, Jupiter in Aries, gives you such a swollen head that you'll be impossible to negotiate with.

You want your way and only your way, and even though your ideas are great, you are impossible to deal with. Don't overdo it so much, Leo. Take a rest.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.