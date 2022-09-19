The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 20, 2022

We may run into a few hitches today and depending on how harsh those hitches may be, we could run ourselves ragged over the circumstances of this day, September 20, 2022.

If things don't work out and we get hints of that right at the beginning, we can attribute our lack of fortune to the Moon opposite Pluto or the universe's private trouble-making transit.

Always available, always trouble.

Moon opposite Pluto isn't that obvious though; it's not as if we will see an obstacle and allow ourselves to be put off by it, no.

Today we ARE the obstacle, and we really won't see that coming. Today is all about certain zodiac signs knowing that they are the only person for the job, while the rest of the world laughs at us for even trying.

Today brings us haughty arrogance mixed with blind naïveté. Between the two, we should be first-class fools by day's end.

This transit could put us in a bad mood, or one where we feel sorry for ourselves.

This kind of pity party will no doubt offend someone else, as today will have us being in the company of those who have no tolerance for people like us. We are the weak link today.

We are the ones that nobody wants around because what we think is necessary today seems to be just the thing that bothers everybody else.

The three zodiac signs who will have rough horoscopes on Tuesday, September 20, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You aren't one to indulge in self-pity, but today has you on an emotional low and for some reason, the only way you feel you can alleviate your own pain is by sharing it with someone else.

You are living the 'misery loves company' dream today, Taurus, and with the Moon opposite Pluto as your guide, you might not be able to tell if you're actually bothering people with your bad attitude or not.

The reason why is because you can't actually tell how foul a mood you're in, and you figure that you have just as much right as anyone else to 'share the wealth.' By the evening, you will be as tired of yourself as everybody around you will be, and you might actually take the hint and go hang out alone.

The good part? Being alone actually helps! You spent all of this day in the company of those who just don't care, and by day's end, you'll be with the one person who seriously does care: You.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Whenever your zodiac sign gets to experience the Moon opposite Pluto, it's like you get to spend time feeling absurdly hostile and aggressive. This transit doesn't bring out your best side, in fact, it touches on all that makes you feel paranoid and doubtful.

When you become doubtful, you turn on other people to overcompensate for your feelings of weakness. Today will have you noticed something about this kind of behavior: it's not working.

Nobody wants to feed your ego today because they feel you are hitting below the belt; you're simply unfair to everyone who tries to help you on this day, and this is going to lead to resentment.

If you aren't smart about how you proceed, you may end up losing a valuable friend. Do yourself a favor and take this day in stride; don't automatically make it someone else's problem.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

We mentioned 'haughty arrogance' as being one of the downfall traits of today's Moon opposite Pluto transit. You are someone who could easily move into the realms of snobbery if you let yourself go, and today will have you let it all go.

Ordinarily, you like to live by a certain set of standards; some might even call you a bit pretentious, and others might already know you as an elitist or basically a snob.

Being a snob may have a place somewhere but not in your workplace or among friends. Pluto's pull on you today is harsh and severe: you will be judging people and situations today in such a way that others will witness your behavior and want nothing to do with you.

How could anyone want to be with a person who is that judgmental? Don't be surprised if someone you love tells you that you are 'scary.' Because Pisces, today you are scary. Very.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.