The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 19, 2022

It's probably a better idea to think of this day not so much as being 'rough' per se, but of being one that tests our patience.

We feel good on this day, but what makes it 'rough' is the idea that just because we feel good about something in our lives or the way things are going, doesn't necessarily mean we're on the road to success.

Our tricky transit of the day is Moon sextile Uranus, and because of this, we overlook something important, and in doing so, we end up getting ourselves in trouble over it.

So, say, for instance, we get it into our minds that we know what someone wants and because we believe we are the ultimate authority on what that person wants and needs, we step forward with the intention of giving them what we believe is what they want.

During Moon sextile Uranus, we get it wrong; what we think is not true. What they want has nothing to do with what we believe they want, and in the long run, the only real thing we get today is the knowledge that we are so off base that we should probably remain quiet for the remainder of the day.

September 19 will have us coming up with a lot of good intentions gone bad. What we aren't noticing today is that our opinion is actually NOT needed.

Many of us just won't get that; we won't get the idea that our brilliant ideas are not exactly the greatest ideas for someone else but the problem is that we can't shut our mouths today.

We keep on insisting as if we really do have all the answers. We do not know discretion today, and we will be pushed aside for our lack of it.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on September 19, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Have you ever had the experience of someone saying to you, "Just shut up already."? Well, today you're going to deserve to hear that as you really aren't getting the hint of how today, September 19, 2022, works for you.

There are times when even if you're right, Aries, you need to back off and let people go about making their mistakes, their way, anyway. You don't need to butt in just because you can.

There are days like this that bring on transits like Moon sextile Uranus, and with that kind of influence hovering over you, you'll want to keep your distance and not offer your words of wisdom.

While you always want to be the hero in someone else's story, you have to read the room, Aries, as it is very clear today that nobody wants your opinion.

Yes, you're right, and they are wrong, but it's not up to you to be everybody's college professor, in fact, sometimes, it's seriously resented.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When things go well, as they have been, you tend to forget that the good times don't always last. Today may be significant to you as there will definitely be a sense of change coming your way, and it might not be what you had in mind.

What makes today rough for you is that you had your heart set on something that is clearly not going to happen. At first, you may resent the idea; why are you being cut out of this wonderful event?

If indeed you do get removed from something you wanted to be involved in, know that Moon sextile Uranus is responsible for this kind of sudden and unwanted change.

You may find yourself sulking around today, displaying to the world how unhappy you are with how things turned out, but you'll be over it soon enough. Not even you can put up with your own sulky behavior after a while. It's only one day, Virgo. You'll be fine.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today brings you a twisted situation; you want to be the number one person in someone's life — this could be a friend or a lover — and that person wants nothing to do with you today. Before you take it to heart, know that it's actually not personal.

This person already had plans made with someone else and they're not doing this to spite you; it's just something that was pre-arranged, and what bugs you today is that you don't understand how you became their second choice for whatever it is that this person is going to do without you.

So, today brings you an ego-burn; because of Moon sextile Uranus, you think you're the person that should be brought into the fold today, and yet, there you are, witnessing it from afar and feeling bad for not being 'number one.'

If you want to celebrate a Virgo's birthday, that Virgo will choose someone else to celebrate with, and that makes you feel bad.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.