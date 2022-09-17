The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During The Moon In Cancer On September 18, 2022

During the Moon in Cancer people feel the need to be loved, and when this happens on September 18, 2022, three zodiac signs feel this intensity the most.

It certainly would make sense for us to suddenly recognize the blazing need within ourselves to be loved, during the Moon in Cancer, as this transit represents everything that stands for home, happiness, and family.

While we don't ever really like to think of ourselves as 'needy' we can't deny that there is something inside us that needs, requires, and seeks out love. This natural desire will rise to the surface during the Moon in Cancer.

Sometimes when we think we need to be loved, we think of it as a weakness, and we either avoid it and pretend it's not something that is too important to us, or we overplay our hand and act in a desperate way.

Need brings out nervousness, so don't be surprised if you feel slightly anxious during this transit as it tends to wake up to things like loneliness and desperation.

The need to be loved will become apparent in certain zodiac signs during this time and if channeled in a positive way, we might be able to get what we need.

If we do not see this 'need' as something that makes us feel less than whole, on our own, we will, in turn, be able to attract to us the right people, the right opportunities, and the most loving options

. During Moon in Cancer, we may need love, but we do not need 'just anyone.' Let's concentrate on transforming that need into healthy manifestation.

Three zodiac signs who need to be loved during the Moon in Cancer on September 18, 2022 are:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Moon in Cancer is not only going to wake up your inner child, aka 'the crybaby' but it has the power to humble you. During this transit, on September 18, you will be feeling very vulnerable.

You know that you can overdo it at times and that you can even alienate yourself from the people you love simply because you ARE so emotionally over-the-top. Today puts you in touch with just how alienated you've become and how being alone isn't for you. You want your friends back.

You want your romance back. You may even be considering 'how' to become a better person for them, as you know you've gone wrong and now you regret it.

Cancer Moon does bring up regret for many zodiac signs, and in you, it may also be part of what turns you around and lets you accept people back into your life without the need to condemn them. This transit will have you feeling deeply needy for love. You'll get what you need, Leo.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You don't like to admit it out loud, but you really need to be loved and until you can recognize it in your life as a reality, you'll be feeling a bit down in the dumps.

Moon in Cancer isn't exactly a 'happy' transit, though it's not necessarily a negative one.

What this event does to us, as it will be doing to you, is that it makes us compare our lives to the lives of others, and we all know what a disastrous course that can be.

If you compare your life to some ideal, you'll never find love or happiness because you'll be constantly on the lookout for what someone else has — something that isn't yours. Moon in Cancer will make you feel like a raw nerve, exposed and vulnerable.

Perhaps because this is your birthday 'zone' you may be feeling a little needier than usual, but do not worry, Virgo...you are loved. You are just too stuck in your vulnerability right now to know that all is safe and sound in your world.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are another of the signs that don't like to admit loneliness, but during Moon in Cancer, you won't be able to hide those feelings — not even from yourself. You just want to be loved, and you don't know why everything has to be so hard all the time.

You feel what everyone feels at one point or another, and it makes you sad.

You don't feel hopeless but you aren't fond of this trait, this weepy vulnerability. You like thinking of yourself as well-balanced and on top of your emotions, and that's a tall order for one such as you during the Moon in Cancer.

And so, you will recognize that today has you feeling needy; simply put, you need to be loved. You want it to come out of nowhere, and you don't want to have to beg for it. The last thing you ever want to think of yourself as is vulnerable or needy. It's OK, Libra, it happens to the best of us and it will happen to you, today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.