The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, September 11, 2022

Today the Moon shifts into Aries prompting intensifying energy of drive to accomplish something and to change things for three zodiac signs.

What makes September 11, 2022, the best for three zodiac signs and their horoscopes?

Although the Aries Moon will fill you with passion and motivation, there is a sense that you cannot quite act on what it is you are feeling.

Right now, with Mercury having just shifted into retrograde on Friday, it makes the sixth planet now moving backward which means that it will be really challenging for you to move forward.

But just because you may be eager to go yet held back at the same time, it is important to try to see the greater meaning of what you are experiencing at this moment.

Too often it is not that you are impulsive but only that the decision you are making is one that you are thinking about rather than feeling into.

The current retrograde should be helping you almost disconnect from your logical stream of thoughts so that you can instead feel your way through.

Instead of becoming frustrated by the inability to move forward with decisive action, look at this as a chance to process things differently, to tap into your feelings instead of your thoughts.

The past two days have provided a profound shift of energy for you to work with.

Now that you are firmly within Mercury retrograde and the Pisces Full Moon has passed it is time to let yourself use the ambition of the Aries Moon to begin to focus on what matters most. Take this energy and direct it inward.

Use it as an opportunity to be motivated to figure out why you are in the current situation that you are and likely even why fear has played such a big part in the decisions that you have made.

The more that you look within, you are willing to make adjustments to how you do things and even the choices that you make then the more directed you will become towards your destiny.

Right now, there is a gift in the retrogrades of letting you reinvigorate your entire thinking process and increase your own self-awareness so that you can actually learn what has been between you and the path that you have been desiring to take.

The more time that you give yourself to truly look in the mirror of your own decisions, the greater you will be able to start making adjustments and even growing through the lessons that come up.

It does not matter what you think but what you feel.

This is your truth and it is the part of you that deserves to be honored and the only way that is going to happen is to give yourself time.

Your passion is always within you waiting to be discovered but to do that you have to feel and now think your way through it.

Read on to find out why Sunday, September 11, 2022, brings the best horoscopes to these three zodiac signs.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

The Moon in your zodiac sign and Mercury retrograde now beginning in Libra means that there is a stark contrast between your own inner feelings and your reflections about the balance that exists within your romantic relationship.

With your ruling planet of Mars currently in Gemini, it is important to make sure to keep your temper in check and try to find what is your consistent truth and not just the range of emotions that you may go through.

The Moon taps you into your feelings and there is an urgency that is coming in to help you make some significant changes, but Mercury in Libra is reminding you that you need to speak your truth to make that happen.

Today let yourself acknowledge what your strongest feelings are telling you and direct you towards it so that you can begin to discover how to create the new reality you have been seeking.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

An Aries Moon brings you back to focus on what your deepest feelings are in terms of whether or not you have actually been living your truth recently.

Last year you began a new phase of your life romantically, but now it is time to adjust and see if you have been able to stay on track or if you need to readjust.

Use this Aries Moon and even the start of Mercury retrogrades in Libra to reflect on what has changed for you and empower any deep feelings that you have tried to shut down or even avoid out of the challenges that they would represent.

You should feel more confident and surer in yourself today, which will let you meet your feelings and the reality of current situations with greater security.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus is currently retrograde in Taurus which is in an ongoing alignment with Saturn in Aquarius and is coming off of a union with the Pisces Full Moon. There should be more hope and movement today than in recent weeks or even months.

Use this to be able to have a clearer perspective about what path you genuinely want to take moving forward. It may be that you needed to first believe in your own self to be able to figure out what to do next.

It is likely what you are going through now will not be brought to a full resolution until early next year, but it does not mean that you should be feeling stuck.

Take advantage of the energy and reflect on what you would do if you honestly believed that anything could be accomplished. You need to start making decisions from a place of possibility instead of one from limitations.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.