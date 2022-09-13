The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 14, 2022

Three zodiac signs will have a rough day on September 14, 2022. But, what is it about this day that makes it rough for certain zodiac signs?

While this week isn't promising much more than a headache due to frustration and possible rejection, there isn't much else going on, and it's certainly something we can all deal with.

We're looking at how certain transits bring conflict into the lives of those born under certain zodiac signs.

These hardships aren't cruel or intense, but they are annoying, and that's what's going to be getting on our nerves this week; the idea that we can't have what we want because someone is standing in the way of our getting it.

We are looking at Moon conjunct Uranus, which will give us the impression that we should just 'go for it' and when we do just 'go for it' we'll meet up with the forces that make up the Moon square Saturn, which will act as a block, allowing us to go no further.

This may take the form of an authority figure telling us an outright, 'NO' or a rule that we simply cannot take seriously. Yet, when we don't take it seriously, we end up with even less than we intended.

This week isn't going to take anything away from us, but it will have us wanting more, and when we decide that we need to get what we want, we end up with so much less than what we started out with. So, it's not so much about greed as it is about weighing our options.

Do we need what we need NOW, this minute, pronto or can we 'read the room' to see that our desires are not the focus right now? What's going on this week is a set of obstacles meant to be dealt with.

We either pick up on the queues, or we face rejection for not seeing what is obvious. Think before you act! That's what this week's lessons are here for.

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on September 14, 2022?

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Generally, when you feel annoyed, you need to either express yourself or find a way to channel your energy into something creative to get your mind off the annoyance that looms large in your life.

While nothing is threatening your existence, you could use a helping hand now and then, and this day has you asking for help, only to be rejected outright for your efforts.

You feel as though the entire world has just been down on you, leaving you to figure it all out on your own.

Ordinarily, this is just fine by you, as you've always been the lead player in your own life, but occasionally, you really do want the ease of having someone else come in to help you.

Well, on this day, you'll be seen as petulant and irresponsible, and whether you've done anything or not, it matters not; you will be wrongly judged today and this will put you in a foul mood because you actually are 'in the right.'

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today has you all excited about receiving the good news that you've been expecting to hear, so, when you don't hear it, you grow impatient and a bit hostile.

This is more than likely work-related, and you're starting to feel like you're on a roller coaster ride; your job makes you feel as though you're the number one worker and that you deserve the world for your incredibly hard work, and then days like today come by and make you feel like you're hardly even noticed by the people in the position of upping your salary.

You really want and need a promotion, and it feels as though you're being led by your nose (very Taurus of you). You spend today feeling resentment for the job that employs you, and you resent being put in the position of having to resent your employer. It's a lose-lose situation, but one that you will get over soon enough.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's nothing you detest more than being told 'no' by someone whom you believe is clueless and exerting their authority when they have no right to. In fact, the idea of any other human being on Earth telling you what to do seems preposterous to you; you don't take orders and you don't obey rules—especially if those rules don't apply to you, your beliefs or your ways of life.

Today you have a direct confrontation with someone who truly does believe they have the right to tell you what to do, and while you laugh in their faces, they take their aggression out on you for doing so. It's a real 'clash of the egos' today, and your ego will be a major player in this war.

You may be completely right, Sagittarius, but that's not going to stop this 'other' person from trying to take you all the way down to the ground. Let it roll off of you, their pushiness doesn't need to be your impetus.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.