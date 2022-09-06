The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Energy takes on a different form today as three zodiac signs learn to focus on their needs.

Socializing is favored as the Aquarian Moon connects with retrograde Jupiter in Aries and Mercury in Libra but with its union to Mars in Gemini, a few zodiac signs may feel more like they need well-deserved ‘me time.’

It is the kind of day where you cannot really go wrong with any choice that you make, as it is one that you are making for yourself.

Aquarius is a free-spirited rebellious zodiac sign that has no problem putting itself first, especially if it is a scenario of feeling like others are encroaching on their space.

While the Moon is in this zodiac sign, if you are an Aquarius, Aries, or Libra, you are more apt to be able to tap into these kinds of feelings.

It may even be a bit of everything that you are feeling, from wanting to spend time with friends to a romantic date but underneath it, all may just be that vibe of needing to be alone.

Remember that you do not need to make everyone happy, you only need to make yourself happy.

The Moon in Aquarius reminds you of the importance of putting your own needs first, which with everything that has been occurring lately is likely a much-needed respite.

Even if you are feeling split today on what you should do or what kind of plans to make, remember that in anything you do you need to put your own self first.

This is not a selfish thought, but instead what is necessary so that you do not end up being depleted.

Only you will know your own truth.

The more that you do for others or sacrifice your needs in the pursuit of making others happy or feel fulfilled, then the more that truth can become diluted.

Who you spend time with is a significant factor in where you will go in this life.

Friends loved ones and romantic interests are all important parts of being well-rounded and happy, but if those individuals take you away from your own authenticness, then they could also be the reason you have felt so stressed.

Mercury is about to turn retrograde in Libra and the Pisces Full Moon is right around the corner which means that there could be some surprise moments in store.

Taking time today to create a space for your own self could be something that ends up being of great benefit to you in the following days.

This idea of ‘me-time’ is not just about spa dates or curling up with a good movie, it is about creating space for you to sit with yourself, to get back to your truth and your own energy without it being affected by others.

To embrace your own self, returning to this space whenever you can ensure that you never lose yourself just so you can embrace another.

Here are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If you can do it all today, then do it Aquarius. For you, because the Moon is in your zodiac sign representing your emotional self, you will be able to tap into the energies held within the planets that it unites with. This translates as social time, self-care, and even some quality romantic time.

You have been working to incorporate more joy into your life which is exactly what today will hold for you.

During your time alone, make sure you give yourself the validation and confirmation for just how far you have come which is evident in even how you are able to take on the energies of the day. You have worked to be able to embrace all the important relationships in your life, so make sure you allow yourself to fully enjoy them.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As much as you enjoy socializing and being around people who fill you up one way or another, this energy coming in today is going to instead encourage you to break away and spend some time alone.

This is important because as Chiron, the wounded healer, continues to turn within your zodiac sign, you are going through a huge transition and evolution within your life.

But to really embrace what this means for you it also means that you need to give yourself time to settle into it.

Take your time to go out and recharge your batteries today. Go for a drive, a walk out into nature, whatever you need to be able to feel like you can breathe again. Hopefully, this will lead to self-acceptance which will also help you in the days and weeks to come whatever your current situation is.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mercury, the planet that rules the mind, is preparing to begin its retrograde dance in just a couple of days which means it is moving more slowly than normal. As the Aquarian Moon connects with Mercury in your sign, it is time to focus on how you think and feel about something rather than how you are told you should.

Make sure that the actions you are beginning to think about taking are truly those that come from the deepest part of yourself. Use today's energy to reflect on how you feel when you are by yourself versus your romantic relationship or friendships.

You are going through an upleveling right now, which means that the biggest truth to follow is not what you think but what you feel. This is the balance and energy between Mercury and the Moon today and up to you to create a space for the truth to be revealed.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.