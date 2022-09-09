The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 10, 2022

Let's just say that September 10, 2022, is going to bring out our darker side in terms of temper and rough horoscopes for three zodiac signs.

The upside is that it's transiting Pisces, while the downside is that it's a Full Moon and that always brings out the lunatics, in a manner of speaking.

Are we the lunatic that everyone wants to run screaming from? Or, are we the one who is affected by the person who can't shut up and insists that everyone pays attention to them while they have their public hissy fit? Ah, therein lies the rub, my friends.

Depending on what zodiac sign we are, we may very well be the disruptive factor in today's negative dealings. Moon sextile Pluto might make us feel empowered, but with what? Hostility? Impatience? Anger? Yes, all that and more.

Pluto transits during this lunar phase are not anybody's friend, and while we're on the topic of friends, prepare to lose one to two today, as those flared-up tempers are not going to do anyone any good.

So, we can all expect to walk into the danger zone today, though we may not be responsible for causing that zone to appear. For those of us who succumb to the menace that comes with Moon sextile Pluto, we may not want to take responsibility for our actions.

We may, in turn, create conditions of such negativity that we'll cause suffering in those who choose to be with us. That's how we lose friends today. We make their lives unbearable, simply because we think we can push the envelope further than it's ever been pushed before.

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on September 10, 2022?

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You like living on the reputation of being someone who never causes trouble, and in a way, you've gotten away with causing much damage, simply because no one looks at you as the cause.

Alas, you are a troublemaker in disguise, and during Moon sextile Pluto, you'll push someone so far over the edge that they will, indeed, call you out for it. You've already got your alibi; you think you're flawless.

Your goody-goody impression is about to crack, and what is revealed is a person who starts trouble and then backs out as if you're innocent.

Today make sure the finger is pointed at you, as you are the one who is responsible for causing trouble today. This transit is not your friend, Cancer, but it is a good teacher for you, and the lesson here is simply this: You're not the victim here; you're the perpetrator.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For some reason, you think that if you ignore something long enough, it will go away. Today brings that back into focus with a big shock to your system: it's still there. Whatever 'it' is, it's grown into a monster, and this is probably in relation to something that's happened between you and a friend.

You are naturally passive-aggressive, and your friend caught on to that one a long time ago. You like to play the victim and you enjoy honoring your role as the poor fool who is always abused and downtrodden.

Your friend, however, is getting tired of your behavior and today they're going to try and help you out of your tight spot, as all you do is dig yourself in deeper and deeper.

Taking advice from this friend is the last thing you will ever do, and in rejecting their help, you will also reject them, possibly forever. Their help threatens your position as the eternal victim.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today, September 10, 2022, puts you at odds with the number one person you don't want to be at odds with: your romantic partner. Even calling them your 'romantic' partner feels off as today makes you both feel like you're participating in a duel, rather than a romance.

You've got a strong partner too, and during the Full Moon, they are exceptionally nasty and nervous; this inspires your cutthroat nature to rise to the surface, and with Moon sextile Pluto, you might as well think of this day as a boxing match.

While no one is actually slugging it out, the verbs will be harsh and mean, and both of you will be setting your phasers on kill, rather than stun. Whatever they did to you, you find unforgivable, and oddly enough, they feel the same. It might be time for a serious heart-to-heart, rather than a diaper-throwing competition.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.